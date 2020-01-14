ST. PAUL — Sitting in the visitors locker room at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., last Saturday, immediately after the divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks had already shifted his focus to next season.

“It’s not the first time I’ve been hit in the mouth,” he said. “The same goes for this whole team. Everybody on this team has fought adversity our whole lives, pretty much. We just have to use it as motivation.”

Fresh off the best season of his career, during which he led the Vikings with 110 tackles, Kendricks is motivated to be even better next year, and that bodes well for the Vikings.

Especially considering there could be a lot of moving parts this offseason with coach Mike Zimmer hinting that the Vikings might opt to get younger.

As much as the defense might change, Kendricks undoubtedly will be back to anchor the middle of the defense, and that’s something the Vikings can build around moving forward.

“I love these guys,” Kendricks said when asked about potential changes. “I can’t really say much about anybody else. I’ve got to worry about the food that’s on my own plate and take care of that. Just handle my business off the field and train and get back to it.”

His training to this point has allowed him to develop into one of the NFL’s best linebackers.

While he’s always been a tackling machine with his ability to run sideline to sideline, the thing that has allowed Kendricks to reach the next level is his development as one of the best coverage linebackers in the league.

In fact, his 12 passes defensed were a league high for a linebacker, and he showcased those skills against the 49ers by dropping back in coverage and intercepting a Jimmy Garoppolo pass.

Those things played a big role in Kendricks being named first-team all-pro by the Associated Press.

“I’ve always known I can do it,” Kendrick said of the recognition. “There’s just more that I want and more that I’m after. It’s definitely nice to get the validation. At the same time, that’s not what I’m focused on.”

What he is focused on continuing to be the lifeblood of the Vikings defense for the foreseeable future.

“I’m still hungry for what’s next,” Kendricks said. “I still want to elevate my game. There are some things I felt like I left out there this season. I’m just going to get back to it and handle what I can handle.”