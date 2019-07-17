ATLANTA, Ga. -- Bemidji State senior quarterback Jared Henning has again been recognized for his work on the field and in the community after being selected as a semifinalist for the 2020 Wooden Citizenship Cup. He is one of 27 semifinalists chosen from every division and conference in college sports.

The award, now in its 16th year, is given to the most outstanding role models among athletes among all levels of athletics, including high school, collegiate, Olympic and professional sports.

Henning was selected as a semifinalist for his contribution to the BSU football team and as a role model around the Bemidji community.

Henning has been a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee since his freshman year in 2015, eventually becoming vice president in 2016 and president in 2017. He is in charge of a variety of projects including the organization of the Mr. Beaver Homecoming competition on campus, leading a campaign that raised over $17,000 for a local child with spinal muscular atrophy, raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation through fundraisers, Halloween in the BSU dorms and the presentation of mental health awareness/sexual violence prevention presentations.

Henning also established other projects within the community such as Beaver Fever Fridays, in which student-athletes read to elementary students, and babysitting on Valentine’s Day over the past two years. As a leader in SAAC, Henning also attends the NSIC SAAC Summit once a year to take part in community outreach, participate in leadership conventions and discuss the NSIC as a whole.

In 2018 Henning was selected as one of 22 members of the Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team.

Henning serves as the male student-athlete representative for BSU Athletics in regard to Title IX discussions on campus. He is also a lead member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

During his football career, Henning has played in 34 career games with the Beavers and is part of the program’s winningest senior class with 32 victories since 2016. Through his career on the field, Henning has totaled 981 passing yards, 670 rushing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns, a completion percentage of .568 and a passing efficiency of 124.3.

Henning has earned three Fall Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic Team selections, including two nods to the All-Academic Team of Excellence. He became a member of Sigma Beta Delta at BSU for his academic success and has been on the Dean’s List throughout his entire academic career.

The four finalists for the award include Ryan Culhane (University of Dayton), Claire Kolff (Denison University), Trent Forrest (Florida State University) and Bria Matthews (Georgia Tech). The 2020 collegiate Wooden Cup recipient, selected from the four finalists, will be announced at the awards ceremony hosted in Atlanta later this spring.