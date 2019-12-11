EAGAN, Minn. — Adam Thielen was asked Thursday what he would say to Vikings fans concerned about the team’s two star receivers being hampered by health issues.

Thielen didn’t exactly put anyone at ease heading into Saturday’s divisional playoff game at San Francisco.

“Watch the game Saturday,’’ he said.

Thielen, Minnesota’s two-time Pro Bowl receiver, suffered a cut on his ankle in practice Wednesday that required getting several stitches. He sat out practice Thursday and was listed as questionable for the playoff game.

Stefon Diggs, who has had 1,000 yards receiving the past two seasons, sat out practices Tuesday and Wednesday with the flu. He returned Thursday and was not listed on the final injury report.

“I’m fine,’’ said Diggs, perhaps putting fans more at ease than Thielen. “You’ll see.’’

Thielen on Thursday didn’t provide a lot of details about his injury.

“I got tangled up and what happened happened,’’ said Thielen, who had seven catches for 129 yards in last Sunday’s 26-20 overtime wild-card playoff win at New Orleans. “You just trust the doctors and opinions and do whatever it takes to get out there on Saturday. That’s my mindset. I’m preparing for Saturday. I’m going to do whatever it takes to help this team win. Whatever that role is, I’m going to be out there and doing my thing.’’

Thielen is expected to play. However, it remains to be seen he will be limited in any manner.

“I don’t know,’’ said head coach Mike Zimmer.

Minnesota wide receiver Laquon Treadwell said there was plenty of concern when Thielen went down in practice.

“Yeah, it’s a big concern,’’ Treadwell said. “It’s one of our key players. It’s one of the guys that’s helped us win a lot of ballgames and made a lot of plays.’’

Thielen missed five games during the season and three quarters of two other games because of a hamstring issue. He denied, though, that it was frustrating to be injured again.

“No frustration,’’ he said. “Just excited that I had the opportunity to play another game. For me, right now my focus is not on frustration, it’s not on this or that. My focus is completely on being as good as I possibly can to help this team win.’’

Diggs has the same mindset.

“Even if I was 30%, I would be out there,’’ Diggs said. “I mean, it’s football, and it’s that time of the year. Nobody’s going to be perfect. A lot of guys have got bumps and bruises, and I won’t let a little flu keep me from the game.’’

In addition to missing practice time, Diggs on Tuesday and Wednesday was absent from team meetings. He did what he could to make up for that at home.

“I just had to take advantage of my time seeing that I wasn’t going to be out there physically,’’ Diggs said. “I just had to brush up on what we’ve seen, what we’re doing and executing on the little things seeing that I couldn’t be out there. … (Thursday) morning, I came in and got some extra work in just as far as making up for lost time.’’

After having some injury issues in previous years, Diggs was healthy throughout the regular season and caught 63 passes for 1,130 yards. The only game he missed was the finale against Chicago, when most starters were rested.

Thielen also sat out against the Bears, and finished the season with 30 catches for 418 yards in 10 games. That was way down from 2018, when he had 113 catches for 1,373 yards and made his second straight Pro Bowl.

When Thielen missed time, the Vikings got solid play out of rookies Bisi Johnson at wide receiver and Irv Smith Jr. at tight end. Smith vowed to be ready to step up Saturday but was confident Thielen and Diggs will be able to fight through their health issues.

“Those are very tough guys,’’ Smith said. “They’re going to do whatever they can to get back to help this team.’’