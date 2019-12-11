MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings had such a good draft in 2015 that’s it’s impossible to pick where they did best. Four of their top five picks will start for Minnesota on Saturday when they open the second round of the NFC playoffs against the 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif.

Not just start, really, but star.

First-round pick Trae Waynes has become the best cornerback on a very good defense, and second-round linebacker Eric Kendricks is first-team all-pro this season. Receiver Stefon Diggs, a fifth-round pick, has been recognized as one of the NFL’s best since the rest of the country saw him single-handedly win a playoff game with the Minnesota Miracle two seasons ago.

Then there is defensive lineman Danielle Hunter, who might be the most important player on the field when the Vikings try to stop the 49ers’ fourth-ranked offense. Moved from end to tackle for much of last weekend’s 26-20 victory at New Orleans, Hunter and Everson Griffen terrorized Saints quarterback Drew Brees and threw a wrench into everything the league’s third-ranked offense wanted to do.

Hunter’s fourth-quarter sack and forced fumble, recovered by Minnesota, was the biggest defensive play in a game full of great defense. The big question this week — maybe relevant, probably not — has been whether Hunter and Griffen will play inside again this week.

“We did what we had to do to win the game,” Hunter said Tuesday. “I’m not going to tell you (this week’s) game plan.”

Prudent.

Hunter’s pass-rushing prowess has him on pace for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With three sacks against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 8, he reached 50 sacks faster than anyone in NFL history. The Vikings got Hunter in the third round of that 2015 draft with the 88th overall pick.

“I don’t know what they saw,” Hunter said this week. “There were 32 teams, and, uh, I guess …”

Yes, 31 teams passed on Hunter, twice. It happens, but don’t underestimate the Vikings’ decision to pull the trigger on him, or the team’s ability to make Hunter the force he is today. He is the total package: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, thoughtful and eager to work.

In two full seasons at LSU, Hunter had 4.5 sacks and 21 tackles for a loss.

“In college, it was different,” he said. “It was a different scheme. So, in college I did what I was told to do, a two-gap playing type-five technique.”

That means responsible for two gaps while playing outside of the tackle. In other words, not a rush end.

“I did what I had to do in order to help my team win,” Hunter said. “I came here, got more coaching by more experienced people, and it turns out it helps.”

In five seasons with the Vikings, Hunter has 54.5 sacks and 67 tackles for losses. He’s only 25 years old. Further, head coach Mike Zimmer — a lifelong defense maven — believes Hunter hasn’t fully tapped his potential.

“If he ever gets just one more thing, two more things, he’s going to be unstoppable,” Zimmer said last month.

Whatever those one or two more things are, Zimmer declined to share. Asked about it this week, and whether he can even better than he has been, Hunter wasn’t much help, either.

“That’s a question I can’t answer, man,” he said. “I’m a player that goes out there and I try to get better and better every day, every year, every practice. So, I’m going to do whatever I need to do to help my team win games.”

Coming off a bye, the 49ers (13-3) are 6.5-point favorites in Saturday’s 3:35 p.m. kickoff, but by the numbers, the match-up is nearly even — balanced, top-10 scoring offenses, top-10 scoring defenses anchored by strong front lines.

If the Vikings (11-6) can clog running lanes and rattle first-time playoff quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo without a lot of extra bodies up front, they’ll be difficult to beat. It won’t be easy, and Hunter will be the key.

Wherever he plays on Saturday, Hunter is going to have to play as well as he did in New Orleans. He’s going to have to be, in Zimmer’s words, unstoppable.