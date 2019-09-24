EAGAN, Minn. — Vikings teammates had been prodding Kirk Cousins all season to yell his catchphrase, “You Like That!” They finally got him to do it.

After the quarterback led the Vikings to a 26-20 overtime victory over New Orleans on Sunday in an NFC wild-card playoff game, coach Mike Zimmer gave Cousins a game ball. Cousins then made a short speech, closing with “You Like That!”

“It was nuts because we were all baiting him to say that,” defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo said Tuesday. “It was like, ‘Hey man, what are you going to say?’ The fact that he said that was excellent timing.”

Cousins was quarterbacking Washington when he first screamed “You Like That!” after an Oct. 25, 2015 game against Tampa Bay. After the Redskins got off to a 2-4 start that season and trailed the Bucs 24-0 in the second quarter, Washington came back to win 31-30.

Cameras caught Cousins, who played for Washington from 2012-17, yelling the phrase several more times during his remaining years with Washington. But until Sunday, he had pretty much kept it under wraps since joining the Vikings in 2018.

“When he said, ‘You Like That!’ we were were all just screaming and going crazy,” tight end Irv Smith Jr. said.

Why not roll it out again? After hearing much criticism about how he can’t win big games, Cousins led the Vikings on a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in overtime to beat the Saints in overtime. He hit Adam Thielen on a 43-yard pass to the Saints 2 and three plays later threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph for the win.

For his efforts, Zimmer gave Cousins a game ball. The coach said Monday it was fitting because of “all the bad rhetoric that he gets” and “it was time to tell a lot of people that he’s our guy and he did it.”

On Tuesday, Cousins shrugged that off.

“Game balls can go to whoever they go to, he said. “I’m just glad we won the game.”

Two days after Sunday’s dramatic win, Cousins was doing his best to look forward. The sixth-seeded Vikings play Saturday at San Francisco, the NFC’s top seed, in a divisional playoff game.

“You get right back to work,” Cousins said. “We were in (Monday), watching tape, talking about the plan, and (Tuesday) again. … Playing on the road all year long, handling noise, it’s going to be the same this week. You go back to the same things you’ve leaned on for this season, last week, my whole career, of what you’ve got to do to handle the noise and handle an adverse environment.”

Cousins did that before a raucous crowd at the Superdome. He completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s a tough environment, but you also train for that and understand that’s my job,” he said.

Now, Cousins will face the 49ers (13-3) for the first time at Levi’s Stadium, where they went 7-1 this season. Cousins has played the 49ers twice in his eight-year career, both times at home.

Cousins’ first Vikings game was against the 49ers, a 24-16 win on Sept. 9, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium that saw him complete 20 of 36 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers, who went 4-12 last season, are much better team now, but Cousins said they were formidable even then.

“When you look back at some of the names on that defense, it was a lot of the same players who are all-pro now,” he said.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shananhan knows all about Cousins. He was the offensive coordinator during Cousins’ first two seasons with the Redskins.

“Kirk kind of looks like he always does to me, very efficient, can make some plays,” Shanahan said. “I think he’s continued to do a good job this year. They’ve used him a little differently. They don’t throw the ball as much, which has probably made them tougher to beat and a better team.”

Shanahan didn’t need to see Cousins get his first career playoff victory at New Orleans to believe he can win big games. Never mind that in Cousins’ previous game, a critical 23-10 home loss to Green Bay in Week 16, his record as starter on Monday Night Football dropped to 0-9.

“I just laugh at it,” Shanahan said of the criticism Cousins gets. “I think Kirk’s won plenty of big games. I just watch how people look on tape — and I go with how good they look, not what their record is on Monday night.”