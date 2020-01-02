EAGAN, Minn. -- Everything was setting up for a storybook ending to the Vikings’ 2017 season.

Not only had the Vikings become the year’s “team of destiny” after reaching the NFC Championship via the Minnesota Miracle, but the Super Bowl was all set to be played at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Surely, a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles was nothing more than a formality, an easy hurdle the Vikings would effortlessly clear on their way to making NFL history by playing a Super Bowl in their own stadium.

Not so fast.

Instead, the Vikings got railroaded by the Eagles, unable to overcome the emotional high from defeating the New Orleans Saints in dramatic a week earlier. After going up 7-0 after a long touchdown pass on their first possession, the Vikings lost 38-7.

Those nightmarish memories aren’t lost on the Vikings this week after securing an emotional, overtime win over the Saints on Sunday, Jan. 5, afternoon.

They celebrated briefly postgame — about 30 minutes or so after Adam Thielen hauled in a bomb from Kirk Cousins in overtime to set up a walk-off touchdown catch from Kyle Rudolph — and then set their sights on the San Francisco 49ers, the NFC’s top-seeded playoff team.

Kickoff is set for 3:35 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

As soon as the Vikings stepped foot on the plane back to the Twin Cities, coach Mike Zimmer said Monday, preparation had already begun.

“They understand,” Zimmer said. “We actually had a couple of guys saying, ‘Calm down’ in the locker room. We have to get ready to go play again. I’m hopeful it’s like that.”

After listening to some of the veterans speak after Sunday’s game, there’s reason to believe the Vikings learned their lesson after getting torched by the Eagles, who went on to beat New England in Super Bowl LII, a couple of seasons ago.

“We have to turn the page quick,” receiver Adam Thielen said. “We have been through this emotional type of victory before, and we know how we came out that next week, so we’ve got to make sure that we’re dialed in.”

“It’s another big win,” tight end Kyle Rudolph added. “That said, the last time we had a big win with no time left, we laid an egg the next week. It’s a short week and we have to go out and play the No. 1 seed on the road now.’’

Logistically, this game against the 49ers is even tougher than the game against the Eagles.

While the emotional highs are similar, Vikings have to play on a shortened week this time, and travel backward a couple of time zones.

“I’m not saying it’s not tough,” Zimmer said. “It’s similar to playing on Monday Night Football and then having to get ready for a game on Sunday. And obviously we’re going out to the West Coast, so that’ll be a little bit different. But hey, it’s playoff time. It’s big-boy football now.”

And because of that, the Vikings have no excuse not to be ready.

“The good thing is we know who we are playing, know where we are paying and know what time we are playing,” Thielen said. “Now we’ve got to start preparing (for) a really good football team.”

Asked when, in fact, he will know for sure that his team has learned its lesson, Zimmer smiled coyly and responded, “I think probably Saturday night.”