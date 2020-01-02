NEW ORLEANS — Enough of the talk that Kirk Cousins doesn’t step up in big games.

In the biggest game of his life on Sunday, the Vikings quarterback rose to the occasion when it mattered most.

Cousins led the Vikings to a 26-20 overtime victory over New Orleans in a wild-card playoff game at the Superdome with a decisive nine-play, 75-yard drive to open the extra session. The Saints never got the ball in overtime, and all future hall of fame quarterback Drew Brees could do was watch Cousins in action.

Cousins showed Brees-like poise in overtime, completing 4 of 5 passes for 63 yards. The Vikings won it on Cousins’ 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph with 10:40 remaining.

“He got the game ball in the locker room,” Rudolph said. “He deserves it. All we’ve heard is Kirk Cousins this, Kirk Cousins that. Playoff games, big games on the road, so much nonsense. It takes 10 other guys on offense, and I said that all year long, and (Sunday) 10 other guys stepped up huge to allow Kirk to go out there and play well.”

Among the stats attached to him, Cousins has a career 0-9 record as a starter on Monday Night Football. His latest loss was 23-10 to Green Bay at home on Dec. 23, his last action until Sunday since he sat out the meaningless Dec. 29 regular season finale against Chicago.

Against the Saints, Cousins completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown as the Vikings advance to Saturday’s divisional playoff game at San Francisco. In overtime, he hit Adam Thielen with a 43-yard pass down the right sideline to the Saints 2 before Rudolph scored three plays later.

It was the first playoff win for Cousins in his eight-year NFL career, the first six with Washington. With the Redskins, he got into one playoff game as a reserve as a rookie in 2012 and another as starter in 2015.

Cousins called it a “team win.” He didn’t want to talk about the idea that Sunday provided any sort of relief from a personal standpoint.

“I’m thrilled we won a playoff game, and I just do my part,” Cousins said. “We won the game because we played great defense, got a turnover (on a Brees fumble Brees in the fourth quarter) had good special teams, great play calling and a great plan. … There’s a whole lot of reasons we won the game. Does the quarterback play a role in that? Yes, but it was team win.”

Still, Cousins’ teammates couldn’t stop raving about their quarterback and the poise he showed.

“We don’t listen to that (external) stuff,” Thielen said of criticism Cousins gets. “We don’t listen to that noise. We know what type of guy he is. We know his talent. We know that if you put guys around him, you can do big things because he is talented and he’s that hard of a worker. … It doesn’t matter what someone says about him, and that’s who you want as your leader and your quarterback.”

It certainly helped Cousins having running back Dalvin Cook back after an injury-plagued December. Cook carried 28 times for 94 yards and scored two touchdowns.

The Vikings lost 37-30 at Seattle on Dec. 2 on Monday Night Football when Cook missed most of the second half with a chest injury. He missed the final 2 1/2 regular-season games, including the loss to the Packers, with a shoulder injury.

“He’s a special player,” Cousins said. “He’s been that way all year for us.”

On Sunday, Cook considered Cousins pretty special, too.

“He showed (that he’s) the quarterback we knew he was, the quarterback we knew we was bringing in,” Cook said. “I’m extremely proud of him. We’ve just got to keep going.”