NEW ORLEANS — Mike Zimmer said nobody but the Vikings believed they could win Sunday. And win, they did.

The Vikings shocked the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Superdome. They advanced to play at San Francisco next Saturday in a divisional playoff.

The Vikings won with 10:40 left in overtime on Kirk Cousins’ 4-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph in the left corner of the end zone. The touchdown was set up three plays earlier by a 43-yard pass from Cousins to Adam Thielen to the Saints’ 2.

“I played a lot of basketball in my life,” Rudolph said. “And they brought all-out pressure and Kirk gave me a chance and I just go up and get the rebound. Go up and get it and make a play to help our team win.’’

New Orleans and quarterback Drew Brees never got the ball in overtime.

“We didn’t want Drew to have the ball in overtime,” Rudolph said. “It’s a scary sight when a hall of famer is taking the ball with a chance to win the game. We kept him on the sidelines and won it with a walkoff.’’

Dalvin Cook rushed 28 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns, and Thielen caught seven passes for 129 yards, including the diving grab -- which came with top Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore on the sideline with an injury -- to set up the winning score. Cousins completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards in his first road playoff start.

"I'm proud of Kirk, blocking out the noise, coming down here and playing huge all game," Rudolph said.

Drew Brees completed 26 of 33 for 208 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw an interception and lost a fumble. It was the Saints' first game all season with multiple turnovers committed.

"At the end of the day they made a few more plays than we did," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "It took us a while to get going offensively, then we got a little momentum in the second half. Our defense held up. You have to tip your hats to Minnesota. They deserved to win."

Minnesota led 13-10 at halftime and extended its lead on Cook's 1-yard touchdown run with 3:23 left in the third quarter.

The Saints went scoreless in the second half until Brees threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Taysom Hill to pull within 20-17 with 10:31 remaining.

New Orleans drove to a first down at the Vikings 20 on its next possession, but Brees fumbled while being sacked by Danielle Hunter. Jalyn Holmes recovered for Minnesota at its 36.

Four plays later New Orleans appeared to take the lead when Cook was tackled, the ball came loose and safety Vonn Bell picked up the ball and ran 38 yards to the end zone. But replays showed that Cook was down by contact before the ball came loose, and the touchdown was overturned.

The Saints then forced a punt, and Brees drove them 39 yards to Wil Lutz's 49-yard field goal with two seconds left to tie the score and force overtime.

The Vikings used a gritty running attack and solid defense to win. The defense held the usually potent Saints offense in check after having an up-and-down season.

The Vikings entered the game as a 7 1/2-point underdog, prompting Zimmer to say beforehand that, excluding those with the Vikings, “I don’t think anybody thinks we can win this game.”

“You’re going to have doubters,” Cook said. “Everyone in this locker room has gotten doubted before. That’s part of life, that comes with it. We just always worry about how we play. We respect our opponents dearly. We respect everybody we play, but I think if we just come and play the Minnesota way and how Coach Zimmer wants us to play football, I think we could be victorious when we want to.”

The Vikings, the No. 6 seed after finishing 10-6, advance to play at No. 1 seed San Francisco next Saturday. The Saints were the No. 3 seed after winning the NFC South with a 13-3 record.

