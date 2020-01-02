EAGAN, Minn. -- The Vikings plan to have general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer return next season, team president Mark Wilf said Friday.

Spielman and Zimmer both have one year left on their contracts.

“We value Mike and Rick’s leadership and we have every intent of Mike continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond,” Wilf said in a statement from Vikings ownership.

The Vikings (10-6) will play at New Orleans (13-3) on Sunday to open the playoffs.

There has been some speculation about the future of Spielman and Zimmer considering their contract situations and the Vikings’ play late in the season. The Vikings lost three of their final five games, although they didn’t play starters in the regular-season finale against Chicago because they were locked into the No. 6 NFC playoff spot.

During much of that period, the Vikings also were without star running back Dalvin Cook, who had a chest and then a shoulder injury. Cook will start on Sunday.