Sanford replaces Kirk Ciarrrocca, who left Minnesota after three seasons to be the offensive coordinator at Penn State on Dec. 26. Receivers coach Matt Simon served as the interim coordinator in an impressive 31-24 win over No. 12 Auburn on the Outback Bowl on Wednesday.

Minnesota returned home one of roughly 20 FBS programs with a coordinator vacancy, and head coach P.J. Fleck promised the search would ramp up back in Minneapolis.

Sanford also will serve as Minnesota’s quarterbacks coach, while Simon will be promoted to the title of co-offensive coordinator and maintain his job as receivers coach.

“I have known Mike for many years, and he will be an elite addition to our staff,” Fleck said in a statement. “Mike is one of the brightest young minds in the game and brings a wealth of experience to our offensive staff room and our offensive system.”

Sanford has a 15-year coaching career, with four as an offensive coordinator (Utah State, Notre Dame and Boise State) and two as a head coach (Western Kentucky).

At age 36 in 2017, Sanford became the youngest head coach in FBS following current Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. In his first year, Sanford had now-NFL quarterback Mike White and they went 6-7, with a loss in the Cure Bowl. In 2018, Sanford used three different quarterbacks, went 3-9 and was fired.

Before his second season in Conference USA, Sanford said in an beIN Sports interview: “I like to play fast. I talk fast. I live fast. I sleep fast. I eat fast. And I want our team to play with some tempo, some speed. That’s the way my brain works. So as a play-caller, I want us to line up fast, to execute crisply and quickly.”

Last season, Sanford was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Utah State under former Wisconsin coach Gary Andersen. He worked with quarterback Jordan Love, who announced he’s leaving early for the NFL.

Sanford, who played quarterback at Boise State from 2000-04, was the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame in 2015-16 and worked with quarterback DeShone Kizer, who averaged 272 total yards of offense per game in 2015 — highest in Fighting Irish history. The Fighting Irish went 10-3 that season and lost to Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Sanford, of Lexington, Va., was first a coordinator at his alma mater in 2014 and from 2011-13, he was a position coach and recruiting coordinator under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford.

Yahoo Sports, which first reported the hire, noted Sanford has a “longstanding relationship” with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck. Mlive.com reported that Sanford visited Western Michigan in 2016 when Fleck was the Broncos head coach.

“I think the one thing that I really like about guys like P.J. Fleck, like Jim Harbaugh, is they’re going to be a head coach and lead in their own personality and the same holds true here with Coach (Brian) Kelly,” Sanford said when he was Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator. “The guys who are really good head coaches are typically the ones that are really authentic to who they are.

“When you see things like (slogans and creative videos) with Coach Fleck, that’s who he is. He’s an unbelievably energetic, creative mind that’s not too removed from the players in terms of age, so he’s not going pretend like he’s been coaching for 45 years and listens to Motown singles. … I appreciate it. Of course, in my own way, I try to coach to who I am as well.”

Sanford’s father, Mike Sanford Sr., was a quarterback at Southern Cal and head coach at UNLV (2005-09) and Indiana State (2013-16). He was an assistant under his son at Western Kentucky.