Quarterback Desmond Ritter ran for three touchdowns and threw for another on Thursday, Jan. 2, as No. 21 Cincinnati cruised to a 38-6 victory over Boston College in the weather-delayed Birmingham Bowl in Alabama.

Ritter ran for 105 yards on 21 carries while completing 14 of 24 passes for 95 yards.

The Bearcats (11-3) also received 105 yards on 21 rushes from Michael Warren, finishing the game with 343 yards on 60 attempts and controlling the ball for 41:29.

The Eagles (6-7) managed only 164 yards and eight first downs while playing without top rusher AJ Dillon, who skipped the game and will declare for the NFL Draft. Their only score came when Brandon Sebastian returned a blocked field goal and ran 58 yards for a touchdown with 4:56 left in the third quarter.

By then, Cincinnati held a comfortable 24-6 lead.

Ridder tacked on the game's last score on a 13-yard run with 13:06 left in the fourth quarter, capping a 65-yard drive that burned nearly seven minutes of clock.

The early story was a storm that moved through Birmingham and forced a 90-minute lightning delay with 7:55 remaining in the first quarter. When play resumed, the Bearcats' offense found traction and Boston College never threatened.

Ridder finished a 79-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown run at the 1:26 mark of the first quarter to break the scoring seal.

Sam Crosa's 32-yard field goal with 8:20 left in the second quarter made it a 10-0 game.

Ridder upped the lead yo 17-0 after a 14-yard scoring run, which came one play after a strip-sack of quarterback Dennis Grosel resulted in a fumble recovery.

Cincinnati put the game on ice with an impressive 75-yard drive to start the second half. Ridder connected with Malick Mbodj on an 8-yard touchdown pass with 9:02 left for an insurmountable 24-0 advantage. Ryan Montgomery added a 1-yard scoring run with 39 seconds remaining in the game.

Grosel completed 8 of 17 passes for 87 yards in a losing cause.

Gator Bowl: Vols cap season with 23-22 comeback win over Indiana

Eric Gray's 16-yard touchdown run and Brent Cimaglia's subsequent extra point kick with 3:51 left Thursday night capped Tennessee's rally from a 13-point fourth quarter hole as it edged Indiana 23-22 in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.

Gray, who rushed for a game-high 86 yards on 14 carries, set up his score by recovering an onside kick at the Volunteers' 46, three plays after Quavaris Crouch's 1-yard plunge cut their deficit to 22-16.

Tennessee (8-5) finished the season with a six-game winning streak.

The Hoosiers (8-5) had a chance to take the lead, but Logan Justus' 52-yard field goal try with 2:12 left in the game hooked wide right. Their final possession ended at the Volunteers' 45-yard line with 18 seconds left as Peyton Ramsey's fourth down pass under pressure fell short of its intended target.

Ramsey completed 20 of 34 passes for 227 yards and an interception while running for a touchdown that gave Indiana a 10-6 third quarter lead. Teammate Jamar Johnson made it 16-6 63 seconds later with a 63-yard interception return of a Jarrett Guarantano pass.

But Guarantano, who was benched for a series, bounced back to helm the fourth quarter touchdown drives. He finished 18 of 31 for 221 yards with two picks.

Tennessee controlled the first half, even though it played without leading receiver Jauan Jennings, suspended for the half after being ejected from the Volunteers' win Nov. 30 over Vanderbilt.

But the Volunteers failed to score touchdowns on three forays inside the Indiana 20. In fact, their first drive of that sort ended when Guarantano's fourth and goal throw from the 2 for Dominick Wood-Anderson fell incomplete.

Tennessee settled for 23- and 32-yard field goals by Cimaglia in the second quarter. But the Hoosiers' offense took advantage of a short field set up by Micah McFadden's interception late in the half, driving 36 yards to position Justus for a 24-yard field goal as time expired to cut their deficit to 6-3.