TAMPA, Fla. — Soon after the Gophers’ 31-24 victory over Auburn in Wednesday’s Outback Bowl, Tanner Morgan glanced at his brown leather-banded wristwatch to check when the clock started ticking toward the 2020 season.

“It’s all going to start over — now,” Minnesota’s redshirt junior-to-be starting quarterback said.

That came less than an hour after Gophers players had lingered on the field to savor a dream 11-2 season that was capped with a momentous win as a seven-point underdog to SEC contender Auburn.

Rush end Carter Coughlin teared up during a postgame TV interview and was the last Gopher to walk off the field at Raymond James Stadium. He wanted to turn back time.

“I didn’t want to get off the field,” Coughlin later said. “I didn’t want to take off the jersey because it’s the last time I will ever be wearing it. … I would have liked to stay out there as long as I could.”

But Coughlin, who is now headed to California to train for the Senior Bowl showcase of NFL prospects in Alabama later this month, was willing to turn the focus to Minnesota’s team next fall.

“This is just the beginning,” he said. “The program is definitely on the up. This was the catalyst. … Minnesota is going to be a force to be reckoned with in the future.”

Here’s how things look on both sides of the ball:

Gophers offense

The Gophers will have nine returning starters on offense, but the two departures are headliners at key skill positions: receiver Tyler Johnson and running back Rodney Smith. They combined for 7,950 yards from scrimmage and 62 touchdowns during their illustrious careers at Minnesota.

The rest of the offense will be back under the leadership of a new offensive coordinator. While that role has yet to be filled, receivers coach Matt Simon had a strong audition as the play-caller against a stout Auburn defense.

“He’s done a great job with the receivers,” Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said before the bowl game. “He’s been a guy that (departed offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca) has always leaned on in the game plan and being able to help with things.”

Here’s what the new offensive coordinator will have to work with in 2020:

As an all-Big Ten second-team selection, Morgan became the first quarterback in Gophers history to finish a season with more than 3,000 passing yards and 30 throwing touchdowns.

Also back is Rashod Bateman, the Big Ten’s receiver of the year, who had 60 receptions for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019. Chris Autman-Bell, who had 28 receptions in ’19, will be top player expected to step up in his junior season to keep defenses from double-teaming Bateman next fall.

When Smith and fellow outgoing senior tailback Shannon Brooks were injured last year, Mo Ibrahim stepped up to rush for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns. After being selected MVP of the Quick Lane Bowl last December, Ibrahim turned it on again in the Outback Bowl with 20 carries for 140 yards and a TD. He would have been MVP if not for Johnson’s 12-reception, 204-yard and two-touchdown outing.

The Gophers return their entire starting offensive line — left tackle Sam Schleuter, left guard Blaise Andries, center Conner Olson, right guard Curtis Dunlap and right tackle Daniel Faalele. Their top four tight ends are back, as well, a list that begins with Jake Paulson.

Gophers defense

Minnesota’s defense, however, will undergo a much deeper makeover. Only four starters will return if, as expected, unanimous All-American safety Antoine Winfield Jr., turns pro after his just-concluded fourth season at Minnesota.

The Gophers will lose five of their top six tacklers, including impact seniors on all three levels — Coughlin, linebackers Thomas Barber and Kamal Martin, nickel back Chris Williamson and potentially Winfield.

If Winfield declares for the NFL draft — and he has ample reasons to exit by the Jan. 20 deadline — Minnesota will lose its defensive MVP.

But here’s what Rossi will have to work with in 2020:

Minnesota’s secondary retains its top four cornerbacks, including starters Benjamin St-Juste and Coney Durr, and strong safety Jordan Howden. Howden will be a three-year starter next fall and was tied for fourth on the team this year with 57 total tackles. St-Juste and Durr each had a team-high 10 pass breakups.

“We are going to have an experienced secondary next year, (players who) can be leaders for us,” Rossi said.

As for the other safety spot, Tyler Nubin is the most likely candidate to step in. As a true freshman, he played in 12 games this season primarily on special teams. He was one of the program’s “Quad Team Members,” meaning he had the skills to play on the four main units: punt coverage, punt return, kickoff return and kickoff coverage.

“He has a really high ceiling,” Rossi said. “… I think he’s a mature kid and an even-keel kid, which I love personally, especially (for) secondary guys. Winfield is very much like that.”

Mariano Sori-Marin started at all three linebacker spots for the Gophers this season — weak-side, middle and strong-side. “That is not easy,” Rossi said.

Sori-Marin is penciled in as the replacement to Barber at middle, or “Mike,” linebacker.

“I like him at Mike because he’s very smart,” Rossi said. “He is a guy that can make checks and he sees everything. He wouldn’t be able to play three positions if he didn’t have those traits. I think (he’ll be much better) when he gets another offseason and is able to get bigger, faster, stronger” for his true junior season.

The defensive line will be the most hit by departures. Besides Coughlin — who is third all time with 22 1/2 sacks — the U loses three-technique tackle Sam Renner and five-technique end Winston DeLattiboudere.

Nose tackle Micah Dew-Treadway, who transferred from Notre Dame before this season, had 13 tackles, including 2 1/2 for loss, and he returns for a sixth year of eligibility in ’20. Rossi is looking for Dew-Treadway’s leadership up front.

Boye Mafe and Esezi Otomewo are two edge players expected to have bigger roles next season. Mafe is coming off three sacks this last season, including one in the Outback Bowl.

“They are incredibly hungry, and I think they’ve gotten a lot better since they’ve been here,” Coughlin said. “I can promise you one thing. Those dudes are going to be working this offseason.”