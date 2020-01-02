KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Senior defensive back Michael Junker has tied the Bemidji State football program’s all-time record with his fourth career All-American selection after being named to the 2019 D2Football.com All-America Team. Junker was named All-America Second Team Defense, his fourth All-American selection during his senior season.

Junker’s fourth All-American award places him in a tie with former defensive back Gunner Olszewski in total All-American selections. Junker is the fifth Beaver in program history to be named to the D2Football.com All-America Team, following in the footsteps of Olszewski in 2018, offensive lineman Jake Krause in 2017, tight end Brian Leonhardt in 2011 and running back Eddie Acosta in 2001.

Junker, a Hastings native, was one of eight Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference players selected to the D2Football.com All-America Team and just one of two in the conference named on the defensive side of the ball. Junker was the NSIC leader in interceptions and finished tied for fourth nationally with eight. He returned two for touchdowns and led the nation with 272 interception return yards this season.

Junker finishes his career as BSU’s all-time leader in interception return yards (378) and the program’s runner-up in career interceptions (17).

Junker had previously been named to the AFCA Division II Coaches’ All-America First Team, the D2CCCA All-America Second Team Defense and the Associated Press Division II All-America Second Team Defense.