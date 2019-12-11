Anthony Harris accomplished something this season that not even hall of fame safety Paul Krause did with the Vikings.

Krause, the NFL’s all-time leader in interceptions with 81, never was a single-season leader in that category while playing for Minnesota from 1968-79. He did lead in interceptions playing for Washington as a rookie in 1964, his first of four years with the Redskins.

Harris, with six interceptions, tied for the NFL lead in 2019 with New England’s Stephon Gilmore and Buffalo’s Tre’Davious White. The 28-year-old safety became the first Minnesota player to share the interception title since safety Brian Russell was in a two-way tie with nine in 2003.

“It’s cool,” said Harris, whose Vikings open the playoffs Sunday at New Orleans. “I’ll really reflect on it once the season ends. But it’s good to think that I’ve helped the team a little bit, made some plays, which is nice. I’m a team player. I’m always looking to help this team get some wins.”

His half-dozen picks were the most in a season for the Vikings since Darren Sharper’s nine in 2005. Not bad for a guy who was undrafted out of Virginia in 2015 and didn’t become a full-time starter with the Vikings until this season.

“I’m a fan of his,” said Russell, who played with the Vikings from 2002-04. “He’s an undrafted guy, so that resonates. That was my background. He’s going to have a long career if he can stay healthy. He’s going to be very, very good for a long time, so I’m happy for him.”

The Vikings have had just four players earn a piece of an interception title in their 59 seasons. Cornerback Audray McMillian finished in a two-way tie with eight in 1992, and safety Orlando Thomas, with nine in 1995, was the only solo leader Minnesota has had.

“It took a while,” Russell said of Minnesota now having another leader. “But interceptions, they’re funny. You need a little luck. You’ve got to be in the right place at the right time.”

Harris has a knack for that. His season began with two interceptions and a fumble recovery in Week 1 against Atlanta, and he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

“He played well,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “He’s a smart guy, seems to get good breaks on the ball. Typically he’s in the right place.”

Harris was ranked as this season’s No. 2 safety in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. Ranked No. 3 was teammate Harrison Smith, who was chosen for his fifth straight Pro Bowl.

Harris was not on the Pro Bowl list, which didn’t make Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter happy. Hunter, named to his second straight Pro Bowl, said he is considering taking Harris and linebacker Eric Kendricks to the Jan. 26 game in Orlando, Fla., as his guests.

“E.K. and Ant Harris, they played their tails off this year,” Hunter said.

After the 2016 season, when Hunter had 12 1/2 sacks and was passed over for the Pro Bowl and Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph made it, Joseph took Hunter as his guest. So Hunter says he might do the same.

It is possible that Kendricks, ranked as the NFL top’s linebacker by Pro Football Focus, and/or Harris are selected later for the game. But Harris said he would much rather be going to the Super Bowl than the Pro Bowl.

Nevertheless, he was flattered by Hunter’s possible invitation.

“I mean, that’s my teammate,” Harris said. “We all support each other. But I like to cross bridges when I get there.”

That’s also why Harris said he’s not thinking about become an unrestricted free agent in March for the first time in his career. Harris, who signed a one-year deal as a restricted free agent is March, is making $3.095 million. He could be in for a hefty raise.

“I’m thinking about the moment I’m in right now,” he said. “I’m not letting anything outside of that distract me.”

Harris, though, can’t deny he’s had an impressive season.

“I think I’ve done well,” he said. “But there’s still a lot of football left.”