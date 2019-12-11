MINNEAPOLIS — The first text messages Tanner Morgan sent after his record-setting performance in the Gophers’ 38-22 victory over Northwestern on Nov. 23 reflect what kind of teammate and friend he is.

Morgan had just thrown four touchdowns to supplant Adam Weber for most TD passes in a season at Minnesota. He didn’t know his own achievement after the game, needing to be told by University of Minnesota staff at his postgame news conference, but he was well aware of a one-tackle outing that afternoon in Kentucky.

Jackson High, a junior walk-on linebacker for the Kentucky Wildcats, is Morgan’s best friend, going back to their days growing up in small-town Union, Ky., and he made his first career stop on a screen pass in his collegiate debut against Tennessee-Martin.

When Morgan got in the locker room at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., he saw an all-caps message from High: “I GOT IN. FIRST CAREER TACKLE.”

Morgan responded: “Hell, yeah, man, that’s awesome. … You stepped onto the SEC field. That’s something you can never take back. I’m so proud of you. I love you.”

This is one example of Morgan’s support and leadership that has helped propel the No. 18 Gophers to an historic 10-2 season and a spot in the Outback Bowl against No. 12 Auburn (9-3). Kickoff is at noon Wednesday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

“I’ve had plenty of opportunities to play football and do things,” Morgan said. “For (High) to get his first shot is special, especially because we’ve been talking about it since we were five years old. It’s a dream we both had.”

After the win over Northwestern, which kept alive the Gophers’ Big Ten West dreams, Morgan’s parents, Ted and Pat, first heard more about High’s game than their son’s in a separate set of text messages. “That’s Tanner Morgan!” Ted wrote to the Pioneer Press.

This comes when there is much to be said about Morgan’s stellar play on the field. When fellow Gophers QB Zack Annexstad went down with a season-ending foot injury in early August, Morgan, a sophomore who most presumed would be the backup this season, went out and set season records for passing yards (2,975) and touchdown passes (28) going into the Outback Bowl. He was named second-team all-Big Ten.

“He is constant, consistent, maybe one of the best teammates I’ve ever seen,” Fleck said. “He elevates everybody. It doesn’t matter who they are. That is the one thing I love about him. … On the field and off the field, it’s hard to find people that consistent, because he’s a human being as well. He’s got ups and downs.”

Morgan’s dream season was first formulated when he was 5 years old playing on a peewee team known as the Blackhawks, which in a strange twist had the same logo as the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Morgan, naturally, played quarterback, while High was on the offensive line. Morgan most remembers the Skittles dished out by coach Fulmer.

If players did something well in a game or practice, or just made him laugh, Fulmer would reach into the big bag of candy stashed his pocket and put a rainbow of sugar in their tiny hands.

“You would pop them in your helmet real quick,” Morgan said.

When Morgan got to third grade, his new coach, coach Napier, was more “hard-nosed,” and Morgan wonders if today’s parents would be able to handle his tough style that stressed the fundamentals first and foremost.

Morgan recalled some of his coach’s: “Football is A, B and C. If you want to play football, here is what you need to do. If you want to be successful in life, you have to create good habits now.”

“Some Skittles would have been nice,” Morgan admitted, “but I can honestly look back now and say it had a huge impact on me and the other guys on the team.”

Morgan displayed a hot streak at that age. In video game battles with High, Morgan would sometimes throw “fits,” his best friend remembered.

If they were playing “Halo” or “Call of Duty”, Morgan had little chance of beating High, the son of a Marine. Games like NCAA football, Madden or The Bigs baseball featured more even matchups, Morgan said. High said it was more one-sided in his favor. Now, that’s some best friend back and forth.

“I’ve broke some controllers in my day,” Morgan said with a smile.

In high school, Morgan transferred to Hazard, Ky., for his freshman and sophomore seasons, but he was back with his best bud at Ryle High School in Union for their junior and senior seasons.

“I remember when he started to break out,” High said. “It was always about the team. Team, team, team. He was always just there for everyone. He was always on the sideline yelling for you.”

The level of support included Morgan falling on the sword.

“Even if it wasn’t his fault, he would say it’s his fault,” High said. “… He always kind, even to players that didn’t play. He was that leader that would help them build up.”

When the Gophers have been in pressure situations this season, senior receiver Tyler Johnson has seen that trait in Morgan.

“Tanner leads all the guys and pulls them together and just says, ‘Let’s go,’ ” said Johnson, who then grew a bit nostalgic with the Outback Bowl being his last game. “Being able to be around him and have him as a teammate and a brother in life is going to be amazing.”

Morgan’s Christian faith has been a fountain for him, and he’s not afraid to show it. He got first tattoo on his forearm last summer, a cross with the alpha and omega symbols. It’s based on Revelations 22:13: “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End.”

“He’s a young man that has no problem talking about his faith,” Fleck said. “I think that takes a lot of courage for young people in today’s society, where everybody is judged by what you believe, no matter what it is, whether it’s politics or religion, whether it’s sports. We all judge, judge judge. He’s kind of a judge-free-zone person. … I think that is what makes him such a powerful person. He can take anybody in from wherever they are from and somehow relate to them.”

Morgan’s success this season is far from a surprise for High, who has seen him work tirelessly for this opportunity. Whenever they are back in Kentucky, Morgan is often clamoring for people to throw passes to in workouts.

Now, instead of video games, Morgan and High are more likely to be in the backwoods of rural northern Kentucky at an acquaintance’s no-name fishing hole. They hop a fence, walk past horses in a pasture that surrounds the pond, and drop lines hoping to hook some massive bass.

“It’s beautiful,” Morgan said. “That is something that I’ve always enjoyed, just being able to sit back and relax and catch a few fish.”

This summer, Morgan and High will have some fresh football stories to share.



