DALLAS — Cory Munson drilled a 52-yard field goal as time expired Monday, lifting Western Kentucky to a 23-20 win over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl Monday, Dec. 30.

Western Kentucky (9-4) got the chance to kick after a replay review detected that the Broncos (7-6) had 12 men on the field while breaking up a Hail Mary pass into the end zone on what appeared to be the last play of regulation. Given five yards and an untimed down, Munson made a kick that would have been good from at least 10 yards further out.

Ty Storey completed 35 of 51 passes for 358 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for the Hilltoppers. Lucky Jackson caught 17 of those passes for 148 yards, including a 5-yard scoring strike with 10:48 left that tied the game at 17.

After Thiago Kapps' 20-yard field goal with 4:58 remaining put Western Michigan ahead 20-17, Munson tied it on a 31-yard field goal at the 1:36 mark.

Broncos quarterback Jon Wassink completed 19 of 36 passes for 193 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Western Michigan initiated scoring with 4:17 left in the first quarter when Kapps converted a 30-yard field goal to end a 13-play, 57-yard drive. That would become a theme throughout the game, as the teams scored following lengthy marches.

Western Kentucky took the lead with 10:54 remaining in the first half on Storey's 17-yard touchdown pass to Jahcour Pearson, capping an 11-play, 93-yard drive. Munson's 26-yard field goal with 2:22 left upped the margin to 10-3.

But the Broncos' defense came up with a big play in the final minute. Kareem Ali picked off Storey and raced 88 yards for a game-tying touchdown that sent the teams to halftime tied at 10.

Western Michigan kept that momentum going into the third quarter, grabbing a 17-10 advantage as Wassink found DaShon Bussell for a 6-yard scoring strike at the 8:18 mark. That finished a 10-play, 90-yard drive.

Louisville pounds Miss. St. in Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Louisville overcame a two-touchdown first-half deficit with 31 unanswered points to beat Mississippi State 38-28 on Monday in the 22nd annual Music City Bowl Monday. Dec. 30..

The victory punctuated an amazing turnaround by the Cardinals (8-5) after going 2-10 in 2018, which ended with the firing of head coach Bobby Petrino and hiring of Scott Satterfield -- this season's Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year.

Quarterback Micale Cunningham was 16 of 23 for 279 yards and two scores. He added 81 rushing yards.

Javian Hawkins, the nation's leading freshman rusher, recorded a game-best 105 yards on 23 attempts for the Cardinals.

Top receiver Tutu Atwell caught nine passes for a game-high 147 yards and also threw a touchdown pass.

The Bulldogs went 99 yards on eight plays on the game's third series after Tim Washington's fumble recovery at the MSU 1. Stevens ran off the right side on a keeper for a 3-yard touchdown at 4:48.

Nick Gibson punched in a 3-yard run for a 14-0 Bulldogs lead at 10:19.

Louisville turned to a trick play on a lateral to wide receiver Atwell, who was a dual-threat quarterback during his Miami prep career. He lobbed an easy 33-yard strike to Marshon Ford to make it 14-7.

Ryan Chalifoux drilled a 31-yard field goal on the first half's last play, marking Louisville's first field goal since Oct. 19 against Clemson -- a six-game span.

Cunningham's 24-yard pass to Devante Peete on the next series capped a seven-play, 55-yard drive for Louisville’s first lead at 5:01. Khane Pass snared a fumble by Stevens on a clean bounce and returned it 31 yards for a 24-14 lead.

Ford caught his second score in the fourth quarter, and Stevens countered with a TD pass to Stephen Guidry.

Hawkins and Osirus Mitchell added the final two scores.

Garbers accounts for 5 TDs as Cal beats Illinois in Redbox Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Chase Garbers passed for four touchdowns and rushed for a fifth as Cal beat Illinois 35-20 in the Redbox Bowl on Monday at Levi's Stadium Monday, Dec. 30.

Garbers completed 22 of 31 passes for 272 yards. His touchdown passes went to four different receivers. In total, nine different Golden Bears caught passes from Garbers.

Makai Polk led the group with five receptions for 105 yards.

Cal (8-5) trailed 10-7 at the end of the first quarter after Brandon Peters found Daniel Barker on a 5-yard touchdown pass. The Golden Bears bookended a 30-yard field goal by Illinois' James McCourt with four touchdowns.

The first two came in the second quarter, one on a goal-line Garbers rush and the second on a 3-yard pass to Christopher Brown Jr., which capped a 97-yard drive. Three more Cal touchdown drives went 79, 56 and 88 yards.

Collin Moore got Cal's scoring started with a 4-yard reception in the first quarter.

Cal extended to its lead to 22 points after intermission with a 2-yard Garbers pass to Gavin Reinwald and a 6-yarder from Garbers to Nikko Remigio.

Illinois (6-7) scored on a 6-yard Reggie Corbin run midway through the fourth quarter, then moved the ball into Golden Bears territory on the ensuing possession with an opportunity to cut the gap to one score.

However, the Cal defense stepped up. Jaylinn Hawkins grabbed his third interception of the season to snuff the drive with the only turnover of the game.

Perine, Florida run past Virginia in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Lamical Perine ran for 138 yards and scored three touchdowns as No. 9 Florida struck quickly and never trailed in a 36-28 defeat of No. 24 Virginia in the Orange Bowl on Monday night, Dec. 30.

Kyle Trask passed for 305 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score for the Gators (11-2), who rushed for a season-high 244 yards and reached 11 wins for the first time since 2012.

Florida's Van Jefferson had six catches for 129 yards, and Perine added five catches for 43 yards.

Bryce Perkins threw for 323 yards and a career-high four touchdowns for the Cavaliers (9-5), who were playing in a New Year's Six bowl game just three years after a 2-10 season.

Virginia's Hasise Dubois caught 10 passes for 83 yards and two scores, and Terrell Jana had seven grabs for 126 yards and one TD.

Perine put Florida up 7-0 just 40 seconds into the game with a 61-yard touchdown run. However, after a diving interception by Nick Grant, Virginia answered with Perkins' 34-yard touchdown pass to Jana on the next play to tie it.

The Gators' second scoring drive covered 75 yards in 13 plays, capped by Perine's 16-yard touchdown reception. The Cavaliers responded with a 14-play, 88-yard march, knotting the score at 14-14 on the first play of the second quarter with Dubois' leaping 9-yard TD catch.

Florida regained the lead on Evan McPherson's 23-yard field goal and extended it to 24-14 on Perine's third score of the half, a 10-yard touchdown run with 2:13 to play. Perine had 138 yards from scrimmage before halftime.

The teams exchanged five punts (three by Virginia) in the third quarter before McPherson's 49-yard field goal gave the Gators a 27-14 lead with 13 seconds left.

Set up by Tanner Cowley's 52-yard reception on the final play of the third quarter, the Cavaliers pulled to within 27-21 on Joe Reed's 6-yard touchdown catch with 13:05 remaining.

After the Gators converted a risky fourth-and-1 in their own territory, Tyrie Cleveland's 30-yard catch and Perine's 23-yard run preceded Trask's 1-yard TD rush. That pushed Florida's lead to 33-21 with 9:33 left.

McPherson's 42-yard field goal made it 36-21 with 2:32 to play.

Virginia closed out the scoring when Dubois caught a deflected 2-yard touchdown pass with 38 seconds left. Florida recovered the ensuing onside kick.



