MINNEAPOLIS — Once again, Mike Zimmer is saying it’s us against the world.

The Vikings open the NFC playoffs Sunday, Jan. 5, at New Orleans, and it’s no secret what the coach’s message is to hype up his team.

“I don’t think anybody thinks we can win this game,” he said at a news conference Monday.

Zimmer was well prepared with reasons why he believes outsiders are doubting the Vikings.

“We’re eight-point underdogs, we’re going on the road, they just had an NFL video of all the playoff teams except us,” he said. “We’ll just go from there.”

Zimmer was referring to an ad the league put out promoting the postseason. It shows footage of players and fans from each of the 12 playoff teams… except the Vikings and Philadelphia.

As for being an underdog in Las Vegas, the line opened at seven points before moving to eight. So, there is indeed a perception that the Vikings (10-6), the NFC’s No. 6 seed, face a daunting task against the No. 3 Saints (13-3). New Orleans has the best record of any team that didn’t get a first-round playoff bye since the Saints went 13-3 in 2011.

“They’re a good football team and have been a good football team for years,” Vikings receiver Adam Thielen said. “They have a ton of guys and a ton of talent and play the game the right way.”

The Vikings didn’t know who their foe would be in the first round until almost eight hours after they dropped their regular-season finale 21-19 to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in a game that had no playoff implications. Vikings players Dakota Dozier and Jaleel Johnson said after the game they were hoping to play Green Bay to avenge two regular-season defeats, but that was no longer possible after the Packers won 23-20 at Detroit to clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

On Sunday night, the Vikings were in position to face the Saints if San Francisco won at Seattle or the Seahawks if they defeated the 49ers. Seattle tight end Jacob Hollister was stopped inches short of the goal line in the final seconds, and the 49ers won 26-21, denying the Vikings what could have been a more favorable matchup in Seattle.

“It was pretty wild,” Thielen said. “Obviously, for us it doesn’t matter who we play.”

Zimmer said he didn’t even watch the ending of the Sunday night game.

“No, I was asleep,” he said. “I woke up in the middle of the night, got a text that said, ‘We’re playing New Orleans on Sunday.’ … Cool. I went back to sleep.”

There will probably be more sleepless nights this week as the Vikings prepare for the Saints. On offense, quarterback Drew Brees made his 13th Pro Bowl, and Pro Bowl receiver Mike Thomas set an NFL record with 149 catches for 1,725 yards.

“It’ll be a good challenge,” Vikings safety Anthony Harris said.

On defense, the Saints are led by defensive end Cameron Jordan, the son of former Vikings star tight end Steve Jordan. He was third in the NFL with 15 1/2 sacks.

“He’s a very violent rusher, plays extremely hard, tough guy,” Zimmer said.

The atmosphere in the Superdome also will be tough. Zimmer said “it’ll be loud.”

“It’s going to be crazy,” said Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr., a New Orleans native and son of former Saints tight end Irv Smith Sr. “New Orleans shuts down on Saints games, so especially this playoff game, it’s going to be a big one.”

Sunday will mark the fifth time the teams have met in the postseason, and third time the game has been in New Orleans. In the last one there, the Saints defeated the Vikings 31-28 in overtime in the 2009 NFC Championship Game.

In the last playoff meeting, on Jan. 14, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings won 29-24 on the Minnesota Miracle, Stefon Diggs’ 61-yard touchdown catch-and-run as time expired. You can bet that replay will be shown often leading up to Sunday’s game, and Fox announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be back in the booth after calling the game two years ago.

“I’m pretty sure that’s going to be a big topic. But it’s a new season, new players, both teams are different,” Harris said.

Perhaps it will take another miracle for the Vikings to upset the Saints. But Zimmer is optimistic about his team coming in confident.

“All I care about is that 53 guys believe,” he said.