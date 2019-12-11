MINNEAPOLIS -- Two of the best receivers from the state of Minnesota didn’t talk about the personal odds they had to overcame to reach the top levels of their sport when they first met at Woodbury High School last summer.

No, Adam Thielen didn’t share what he needed to do to rise from Division II Minnesota State Mankato to play for the Vikings, and Tyler Johnson skipped the hurdles he had to clear growing up in the tough Minneapolis North neighborhood to be with the Gophers.

They just dove into the finer points of route running when they worked out together with former Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter. The meeting was orchestrated by former Gophers and NFL receiver Ron Johnson in order to give Tyler, a senior at the University of Minnesota, a glimpse of what next year could look like in the pros.

Tyler said he took in everything Thielen shared —from how to make every route look the same to ways to create separation from defensive backs and how to attack different break points in a route.

“It was very cool to be around him and see how he runs routes,” Johnson said. “… When you’re around somebody like that, who has the tools and who has the vision … it’s very important to take notes on that stuff because that can help you down the road.”

Johnson is on the cusp of a few Gophers receiving records as No. 18 Minnesota (10-2) plays No. 12 Auburn (9-3) in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla., at noon Wednesday, New Year’s Day.

Johnson is 18 yards from tying Eric Decker for career receiving yards at 3,119. With 31 career touchdown receptions, he needs one more score to break a tie with Ron Johnson.

Johnson and teammate Rashod Bateman are also in a neck-and-neck battle for U season records for receiving yards and touchdowns.

When the “P.J. Fleck Show” airs each Wednesday on Fox 9, Minnesota’s head coach sometimes gives Ron Johnson, a show host, a hard time about his receiving record on the verge of falling.

“P.J. loves to needle me,” Ron said.

But Ron has his own ammo. Like Tyler reaching his touchdown total in 48 games, with a chance to break the record in his 49th. Ron set the record in 45 games from 1998-2001 when Minnesota played 11 during its regular seasons, one fewer than today’s team.

“Call a spade a spade,” Ron said. “Take the touchdowns and divide them by the number of games played, I’m still No. 1.

“No, it’s love, Tyler has had a good career, and I think Rashod Bateman is going to blow it out the water.”

With one game left in his sophomore season, Bateman has 17 touchdowns in 25 games over two seasons. He likely will have 13 games next season to break that mark. If he does it in one season fewer, it would give him bragging rights over the Johnsons and serve as further proof he’s a strong candidate to leave for the NFL Draft after his junior season.

In Johnson and Bateman, the Gophers are believed to be the first Big Ten program to have both first-team all-conference receivers. This goes to show how good the Gophers have had it this season.

They have complimented each other on the field, with defenses unable to focus on one at the peril of giving the other too little attention. Opponents tried to take away Johnson with bracket coverage of a safety and a cornerback to start the season. Then Bateman went off, and the focus fluctuated the rest of the season.

“It just opened up the offense,” Bateman said. “Made us get creative in a lot of ways when they were doing that with Ty. … They started backing off of Ty and playing normal, I would say, and we just took it from there.”

Without Johnson next season, the Gophers’ third receiver, Chris Autman-Bell, who made the game-saving touchdown catch against Fresno State in September, is the top candidate to step up. Fourth receiver Demetrius Douglas is also in the mix, as are younger prospects, including incoming freshman Daniel Jackson.

“One of best recruiting wide receivers that we’ve had in our history,” Fleck said of Jackson. “This kid is unbelievable. He had a lot of huge offers. We got him.”

Now Fleck and receivers coach Matt Simon will have to develop them to take the attention off Bateman next season.