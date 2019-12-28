MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings left U.S. Bank Stadium for the final time this season Sunday afternoon.

They concluded the home portion of their schedule with a meaningless 21-19 loss to the Chicago Bears in a game where the Vikings benched nearly every key player -- Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Kyle Rudolph, Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks -- because they were already locked into the No. 6 spot in the playoffs.

That No. 6 slot is significant because it means the Vikings are guaranteed to be on the road from here on out. No scenario could bring them back to U.S. Bank Stadium this season.

Minnesota's exact opponent -- New Orleans or Seattle -- wasn't known at the conclusion of Sunday's game.

But what was known is that road playoff games have not been kind to Minnesota.

The Vikings haven't won on the road in the playoffs since 2004. They've lost each of the last four -- to the Eagles (27-14) in the 2004 divisional round, to the Saints (31-28 OT) in the 2009 NFC title game, to Green Bay (24-10) in a 2012 wild-card game and to the Eagles (38-7) again in the 2017 NFC championship game.

Dating back to 1987, the Vikings are 2-12 in their last 14 road playoff games.

The lone wins in that stretch came during the 1997 season against the New York Giants and the famed victory against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field during the 2004 season.

It took a miracle fourth-quarter rally in 1997 for the Vikings to beat the Giants 23-22 in the Meadowlands. The Giants led by nine points with 2:13 to go and had the ball in that game.

It took a big game from Randy Moss in 2004 to knock off the Packers in the wild-card round. Moss caught four passes, two for touchdowns. After the second touchdown, which gave the Vikings a commanding 31-17 fourth-quarter lead, Moss pretended to moon the crowd at Lambeau.

Recently, the Vikings have been much better at home in the regular season, too.

Since moving into U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016, Minnesota is 24-9 at home and 16-16-1 on the road.

"Just get it done," said Vikings running back Mike Boone, who rushed for 148 yards Sunday. "It's tough going on the road. But if we play Viking football, we can get it done."

But after finishing off 2019 with back-to-back home losses to Green Bay and Chicago, the Vikings were just excited about having another opportunity to play.

"This is a whole new season for us," said tight end Irv Smith Jr. "That's what we're really excited about. It's the playoffs. It's a blessing to make it in and we're going to give it our all.

"We just wanted to get in. We know the past couple of games, obviously (weren't good). We're in a good position and we're excited."