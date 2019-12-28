MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings, playing mostly backups, fell to the Chicago Bears 21-19 in the 2019 season finale Sunday, Dec. 29, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Besides interior offensive lineman Pat Elflein, Garrett Bradbury and Josh Kline, none of the regulars in the Vikings offense saw the field. Linebacker Eric Wilson, himself only a starter after Ben Gedeon was injured in Week 11, was the lone defensive starter to play.

Trailing 18-6 at the start of the fourth quarter, Minnesota scored 13 straight points to take a slim 19-18 lead. But Mitchell Trubisky drove the Bears offense into Vikings territory to set up Eddie Pineiro's game-winning 22-yard field goal.

Mike Boone bounced back from a rough start to the game to rush for 144 yards and a touchdown for Minnesota. Boone followed up a 59-yard run on the offense's first play by dropping a pitch from quarterback Sean Mannion, then later failing to reel in a pass that deflected to Chicago's Kevin Pierre-Louis for an interception.

Mannion completed 12 of 21 passes for 126 yards, no scores and two interceptions.