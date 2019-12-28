ORLANDO, Fla. — Quarterback Ian Book completed 20 of 28 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown, running back Tony Jones Jr. rushed for 135 yards and another score, and No. 15 Notre Dame cruised to a 33-9 win over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 28.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool added seven receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown for Notre Dame (11-2), which evened its all-time bowl record at 19-19. The Fighting Irish finished their season with six straight victories.

Brock Purdy completed 17 of 30 passes for 222 yards for Iowa State (7-6). The Cyclones fell to 4-11 in bowl games.

Jones broke the game open with an 84-yard touchdown run on Notre Dame's first play of the second half to make it 27-6. He ran around the left side of the offensive line and sprinted down the sideline, fending off a would-be tackler for the final 10 yards to mark the longest run in the history of the Camping World Bowl.

Iowa State pulled within 27-9 on a 42-yard field goal by Connor Assalley, his third of the game, with 4:58 left in the third quarter.

Notre Dame kicker Jonathan Doerer then made it 30-9 with his third field goal of the contest, this one from 19 yards.

Doerer's fourth field goal of the afternoon, a 39-yarder, pushed the lead to 33-9 with 3:53 left in the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Irish grabbed a 3-0 lead with 9:29 to go in the first quarter on a 39-yard field goal by Doerer.

Less than six minutes later, Book found Claypool for a 24-yard touchdown to increase Notre Dame's lead to 10-0.

The Cyclones got on the scoreboard with a 41-yard field goal by Assalley with 9:27 remaining in the quarter.

Notre Dame answered on the next drive with another big kick, a 51-yarder from Doerer, to make it 13-3.

A 1-yard rushing touchdown by Jafar Armstrong gave Notre Dame a 20-3 advantage with 2:25 to go in the half. He swept outside toward the right pylon and scored untouched.

Iowa State subsequently marched to the red zone but settled for a 26-yard field goal by Assalley with 50 seconds left.

Brown, No. 10 Penn State rush past No. 17 Memphis

ARLINGTON, Texas — Journey Brown rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns as No. 10 Penn State used a punishing ground attack to muscle past No. 17 Memphis 53-39 on Saturday to win the Cotton Bowl Classic.

The Nittany Lions (11-2) racked up 396 of their 529 total yards on the ground, with Noah Cain adding 92 yards and two scores on 15 carries. Penn State averaged 7.5 yards per rush on 53 attempts.

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons had 14 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in a dominating defensive performance.

Brady White passed for 454 yards to lead Memphis (12-2), with eight of those passes and 132 yards going to Damonte Coxie.

It was the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl Classic in the history of the game.

Memphis received three field goals from Riley Patterson in the first half. The Tigers also banked a 3-yard touchdown run by Patrick Taylor and a 1-yard scoring plunge from Kenneth Gainwell in the half.

Penn State had plenty of answers, however.

Brown had a scintillating 32-yard touchdown run to begin the Nittany Lions' scoring, and Cain's 1-yard scoring burst gave Penn State a 14-13 lead with 11:14 remaining in the second quarter.

Deyvn Ford's 2-yard scoring run on the Nittany Lions' ensuing possession stretched the lead to 21-13 before Brown ripped off a 67-yard touchdown run to move the advantage to 28-13.

Penn State added a 4-yard touchdown pass from Sean Clifford to Jahan Dotson on its final drive of the first half, after which the Nittany Lions led 35-23.

White's 1-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the third quarter cut the Penn State lead to 35-30. Patterson added a Cotton Bowl-record 51-yard field goal early in the quarter.

Patterson's Cotton Bowl-record sixth field goal, from 42 yards out, cut the lead to 45-39 with 12:01 to play. But Cain's second touchdown on the ground, a 1-yarder with 6:31 left, ended the Tigers' hopes.



