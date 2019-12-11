EAGAN, Minn. -- If there are plans to hold Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter out of Sunday’s regular-season finale, he hadn’t heard about them.

The Vikings have locked up the No. 6 spot in the NFC, and there will be no playoff implications on the line when they face Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium. Some starters will be rested.

“They’ve never said anything about that,” Hunter said Friday when asked if he might not play against the Bears.

Hunter has 14 1/2 sacks this season, tied for third in the NFL. If he gets a half-sack more, Hunter would become the fifth Vikings player with 15 in a season since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Jared Allen had 22 in 2011, Chris Doleman 21 in 1989, Keith Millard 18 in 1989 and John Randle 15 1/2 in 1997.

Another half-sack also would result in the five-year veteran topping his career high of 14 1/2 set last season.

“It would be cool,” Hunter said of reaching 15. “Elevating my game in Year 5, keep getting better and better, that’s what it’s all about.”

Hunter, 25, was named to his second straight Pro Bowl last week. He is considering sharing the honor with some of his defensive teammates.

After the 2016 season, when Hunter had 12 1/2 sacks and was not picked for the Pro Bowl, he was taken to the game in Orlando, Fla., as a guest by Vikings nose tackle and Pro Bowl selection Linval Joseph. Hunter said Friday he might consider bringing linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Anthony Harris to the Jan. 26 game in Orlando.

“E.K. and Ant Harris, they played their tails off this year,” Hunter said. “With guys like that, that would have been their first Pro Bowl. … When the time comes, hopefully we’ll be playing in the big game (the Super Bowl) rather than just playing in the Pro Bowl. But when the time comes, if it comes, we’ll talk about (them as guests).”

Players on teams that make the Super Bowl are replaced in the Pro Bowl. If the Vikings don’t make the Super Bowl, Kendricks and Harris, ranked No. 1 in the NFL at their positions by Pro Football Focus, are candidates to be named to the Pro Bowl as replacements.

