Under head coach P.J. Fleck and special-teams coordinator Rob Wenger, the Gophers football program distinguishes players who contribute on the four major special teams units — punt, punt return, kickoff and kickoff return. Barber, a now senior linebacker, was doing that in 2016, a year before Fleck and Wenger arrived with that label.

“It was kind of funny,” Barber said Thursday. “I was telling Wenger, ‘I would have been a nice little quad (team) member back in the day for you.’ I was on all four. It was good times.”

Special teams players — especially those who are not kickers, punters or returners — can get overlooked, unless a big return happens. But this is the best place to look for young, up-and-comers getting a taste of the size and speed of college football — or just the hungriest players finding a way onto the field through a side door.

This is a gateway for developing scholarship players who go on to have expanded roles on offense and defense in future seasons. It is often the best avenue for overlooked walk-ons to see the field, period, and some have even earned scholarships going this route.

The Gophers honored eight “quad team members” at its season-ending banquet earlier this month: Tyler Nubin, Braelen Oliver, Mariano Sori-Marin, Thomas Rush, Justus Harris, Calvin Swenson, Alex Strazzanti and Jonathan Santaga.

“You have got to be relentless, aggressive, nimble,” Fleck said of quad team characteristics.

The first five players on that list are expected to have expanded roles for the Gophers in 2020. They likely will be seen on all special teams when No. 18 Minnesota (10-2) play No. 12 Auburn (9-3) in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla., on New Year’s Day.

Nubin, a true freshman safety and highly-rated recruit from St. Charles, Ill., will be a top candidate to succeed unanimous All-America safety Antoine Winfield Jr., if he leaves for the NFL Draft as expected.

Oliver, Sori-Marin and Rush will step into the lineup with the departures of Barber and Kamal Martin, whose knee injury is contributing to him skipping the Outback Bowl so he can prepare for the pros.

Harris, meanwhile, should moves up the depth chart with the exit of senior nickel back Chris Williamson.

“That is what I tell the young guys: ‘value special teams,’” Barber said. “You never know. You can go from special teams to starting the next year and act like it’s nothing. Special teams was my start.”

With the new redshirt rule implemented during the 2018 season, players can see action in four games without losing a year of eligibility. This helped true freshmen such as linebackers Donald Willis and James Gordon IV cut their teeth on special teams units before being shut down for the rest of the season.

The Gophers staff categorizes players from smallest to largest on a scale of one to five. Five-foot-9, 185-pound receiver Michael Brown-Stephens is an example of a “one,” while 6-9, 400-pound offensive tackle Daniel Faalele is a “five.” (But considering his size, let’s be honest, he’s more like a seven.)

Most special teams players end up falling into the categories of a “two” or “three.” And for “quad team members,” there can be 20-some snaps of action per game, proving how valuable that can be to a team.

Fleck’s philosophy is to have 11 starters each for offense, defense and special teams. That’s 33 “starters” and with two-deeps, that involves close to 66 players on a roughly 110-man roster.

“Are we there yet?” Fleck asked. “No, but by Year Four when I was at Western Michigan, we had nine to 10 guys that necessarily didn’t play offense or defense; their main focus was special teams.”

Santaga and Strazzanti are two walk-ons who have risen to become special-teams regulars. “Those two guys are the coolest stories,” Wenger said. “They went from scout team to quad team.”

These types of players have been rewarded under Fleck, with Swenson, a backup safety, and linebacker Bailey Schoenfelder earning scholarships in previous years.

Santaga played high school quarterback at Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay, Wis., the same place that produced former punter Peter Mortell, and for a short time, kicker Emmit Carpenter.

The Gophers coaching staff asked Carpenter about Santaga’s prospects. “I told them that he was definitely worth checking out,” Carpenter said in a text message, “and that he has a ton of raw, natural athleticism that could fit well in our program.”

Santaga came to Minnesota and switched from quarterback to defensive back after consulting with staff that a new position might be the quickest path to seeing the field. That didn’t pan out, so he went back to quarterback and is now a running back buried under a handful of talented teammates.

But special teams has been an avenue to the field. That comes in addition to serving as the quarterback for that week’s opponent during team portions of practice. During Friday’s practice in Tampa, he played the role of Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. The Gophers have liked what they’ve seen from Santaga, and he was named Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year.

Santaga earned his first “quad team” designation before the Maryland game on Oct. 26, and got the small helmet sticker that comes with it.

“I don’t want to jinx anything because the game is coming up, but yeah,” Santaga said that week. “This is the first week that I’ve been blessed with that opportunity. I’m really excited about it.”