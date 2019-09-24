After being courted by Auburn after the 2017 season and nearly leaving for West Virginia last January, Ciarrocca accepted a job to be Penn State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Thursday.

Ciarrocca leaves for another Big Ten school less than week before Minnesota plays Auburn in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla., on New Year’s Day. It is unclear the direction head coach P.J. Fleck will go with his offense for the bowl game or to replace Ciarrocca for next season.

Ciarrocca, who also served as Minnesota's quarterbacks coach, is the second Gophers assistant to leave since the end of the 2019 regular season, following defensive line coach Jim Panagos, who left for Rutgers.

Ciarrocca, a Lewisberry, Pa., native, will have a homecoming at Penn State, which has been looking for a new offensive coordinator since Ricky Rahne took the head coaching job at Old Dominion on Dec. 9. Ciarrocca also was mentioned as a possibility to fill Texas’ vacant offensive coordinator position this week, according to stadium.com.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to work at a program as rich in tradition as Penn State University,” Ciarrocca said in a statement. “It is an honor and a privilege to join Coach (James) Franklin’s staff and to work alongside such a successful head football coach. Having grown up a Penn State fan, I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as your offensive coordinator. My family and I are overjoyed to be coming home to Happy Valley.”

Ciarrocca will leave a partnership forged with Fleck since they took Western Michigan to new heights from 2013-16. At Minnesota, the offense improved in each of the three seasons under Ciraccoa’s tutelage. The Gophers’ scoring jumped from 108th in the nation at 22 points per game in 2017 to 65th at 28.9 in 2018 to 22nd at 34.3 in 2019.

Franklin said Thursday he was impressed with Ciarrocca this season, including an up-close look during Minnesota’s 31-26 victory over then-fourth-ranked Penn State on Nov. 9.

“His most recent successes as an offensive coordinator caught our eye,” Franklin said in a statement. “What impressed me most about Kirk in the hiring process was his humility and his willingness to make this an easy transition for our players.”

Ciarrocca nearly left for West Virginia to work with new head coach Neal Brown last January, but he came back after a middle-of-the-night telephone call to Fleck.

“I lost him at one point,” Fleck said at Big Ten media days in July. “He literally called me at 11 p.m. and said, ‘I’m going.’ Nobody knows this. I sat there and said Kirk, ‘You have given me six amazing years,’ and I said, ‘I couldn’t be happier for you.’ ”

Ciarrocca then rousted Fleck out of bed with a callback at 2 a.m. Fleck said his first thought was Ciarrocca wanted more money, but that wouldn’t have been possible. Ciarrocca said he wanted to stay at Minnesota, and Fleck welcomed him back with open arms.

Ciarrocca was in line for a substantial raise at Minnesota from $720,000 in 2019 to $1 million in 2020, which would have needed University of Minnesota Board of Regents approval. That raise would have been possible with the extra $1.1 million included in Fleck’s seven-year contract extension in November.

Fleck has a track record for promoting from within. When he fired defensive coordinator Robb Smith midway through 2018, he gave defensive line coach Joe Rossi the interim DC title. Fleck then made Rossi the full-time defensive coordinator after the Gophers beat Wisconsin in that regular-season finale.

The Gophers’ other offensive assistants are Matt Simon (passing game coordinator/receivers), Clay Patterson (tight ends), Brian Callahan (run game coordinator/offensive line) and Kenni Burns (assistant head coach/running backs). Simon, Callahan and Burns have been with Fleck for all three years at Minnesota. Patterson joined after the 2017 season; he previously was an offensive-focused head coach at the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference.