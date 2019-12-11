EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, who suffered a quadriceps injury in Monday night’s 23-10 loss to Green Bay, did not participate in a walkthrough Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer was not available Wednesday for comment. He said Tuesday that Kendricks was scheduled for an MRI exam but did not provide other details.

Vikings running backs Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (high ankle sprain), who both sat out against the Packers, were listed as limited Wednesday. Sources have said Cook, hurt Dec. 15 at the Los Angeles Chargers, is not expected to play in Sunday’s regular-season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium but will be ready for the playoffs.

The Vikings are locked into the NFC’s No. 6 seed for the playoffs, so starters could be rested against the Bears. They will open the postseason on the road, Jan. 4 or Jan. 5 against the No. 3 seed.

Kendricks was hurt in the second quarter Monday after recovering his second fumble of the game and did not return. The Vikings also lost linebacker Anthony Barr in the fourth quarter because of cramping but he was not on Wednesday’s injury report.

The injury report also had cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle), defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee) and safety Jayron Kearse (foot) listed as full participants. All played against the Packers.

Williams says he’s deserving of hall of fame

Defensive tackle Kevin Williams didn’t do much talking about himself when he played, but he just might be speaking up more when he becomes eligible in a year for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

While with the Vikings from 2003-13, Williams was five times named all-pro and made six Pro Bowls. With those numbers, he considers himself deserving of a spot in the Canton, Ohio, shrine.

“I think I have a good resume,’’ Williams said in a phone interview. “If you look at the D-tackles still out there throughout the years, I don’t think too many did the things that I did. But I’ll leave that up to the people that decide that. Would I love be in the hall of fame? Yes. I think I did enough.”

Williams finished his career with Seattle in 2014 and New Orleans in 2015 but didn’t add any additional postseason honors. Because players must be retired for five years, Williams becomes first eligible to be inducted into the hall of fame in 2021.

As for being one day selected to the Vikings Ring of Honor, Williams is hopeful that would be an easy decision.

“Oh, man, I would hope that would be a given, but that’s up to the powers to be,’’ Williams said.

Williams had been hopeful of playing his entire career with the Vikings. But in the spring of 2014, after Mike Zimmer took over as coach from the fired Leslie Frazier, Williams was not a high priority to be re-signed and he ended up with the Seahawks.

Williams said he does commiserate with his good friend and former teammate Jared Allen. After starring for Minnesota for six seasons, the defensive end also departed after the 2013 season, played two more seasons and lost in the Super Bowl. His Carolina Panthers fell 24-10 to Denver in Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.

Allen, who was named all-pro four times and made five Pro Bowls during 12 overall NFL seasons, also becomes eligible in a year for the hall of fame.