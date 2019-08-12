MINNEAPOLIS -- If this was supposed to be the game when Kirk Cousins buried all the questions, he's going to need a bigger shovel.

The Minnesota quarterback, famously 0-8 in Monday Night Football games prior the Vikings' game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium, is now even more famously 0-9 in Monday Night Football games.

Say what you will about a statistic based on a day of the week, it's not a good look because it infers shriveling on a big stage. And Cousins, helped immensely by a shaky offensive line and play-calling, shriveled against the Packers.

He was the Cousins of old, jittery in the pocket early and unwilling to take a chance later. This was the guy who had his receivers in a rebellious mood earlier this season, the one who apologized for his performance.

Didn't we get past this stage?

A 23-10 Green Bay victory before a stadium record crowd of 67,157 would say no, we didn't. The question of just what the Vikings have in Cousins, and how far they can go with him, has gone from dying ember to roaring fire.

The Vikings were 10-4 and still had an outside chance at the NFC North title and a No. 3 seed and first-round bye in the playoffs with a victory over the Packers. More importantly, it would've given Minnesota a jolt heading into January. There is no NFC team that is dominant and even facing the possibility of three road playoff games to get to the Super Bowl, it didn't seem impossible a hot Vikings team could make a run.

Then the first half happened.

Minnesota safety Anthony Harris intercepted Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Vikings recovered two fumbles, yet they were only up 10-9 at halftime. Minnesota's touchdown was a perfect Cousins throw to receiver Stefon Diggs in the right corner of the end zone for a 21-yard score after Harris' interception. Other than that, the offense sputtered its way to a field goal.

"Really good field position on the turnovers, but unable to get the touchdowns on all three like we wanted," Cousins said. "Great plays by our defense and we have to play complementary football. When you do that, that's when you can really beat good teams."

The halftime numbers were abysmal. Minnesota had 68 total yards. Cousins was 4 of 12 for 39 yards, meaning he threw for 18 yards outside of the Diggs touchdown. The Vikings' running game, with Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison sidelined with injuries, got 28 yards from Mike Boone and 14 from Ameer Abdullah in the first two quarters.

Cousins' best chance at a big play came as a receiver. The Vikings tried to run a Philly Special after safety Harrison Smith forced a fumble by Green Bay receiver Davante Adams and it was recovered by Eric Kendricks with 4:07 left in the third quarter. Diggs, a receiver who got the ball on a reverse, shot-putted a pass too long for a wide open Cousins and the quarterback couldn't make a diving catch. Cousins threw a hopeless fourth-down deep ball for Adam Thielen, nearly invisible in the game, that fell incomplete.

Cousins liked the trick play.

"I thought it was a great call. It was wide open. It was just a tough deal. We just missed it by a few inches," Cousins said.

The Vikings finished with 139 total yards in 60 minutes of football. They had seven first downs. In an NFL game. In 2019. That's almost impossible.

"When you don't convert third downs, go three and out, you just don't have that many plays. You don't have many bites at the apple to get going," Cousins said. "We certainly did not play well enough from start to finish tonight."

Minnesota has issues. It needs a healthy Cook to generate a running game, which takes pressure off Cousins. When the Vikings can't run, the onus for moving the offense falls on the quarterback and he still isn't that type of quarterback. Cousins is complementary, not elite.

"Life in the NFL is one week at a time," Cousins said. "Win, lose, draw you go back to work and go back to your weekly routine. It doesn't change no matter what the previous week's result was and we'll take that approach going into this next week and follow our same habits we have all year long."

Most jarring was his behavior early in the game. Both he and Rodgers looked over-amped to start, both dancing and impatient in the pocket, both missing open receivers.

Rodgers settled down, but Cousins never found a rhythm. Minnesota's offensive line couldn't block Green Bay's Za'Darius Smith, among others, and Cousins didn't look capable of sensing pressure. His deep pass over the middle intended for Diggs midway through the third quarter didn't have a chance, and was easily intercepted by safety Kevin King.

That throw was Old Kirk, not the New Kirk who looked sharp in leading the Vikings over Dallas in November. That's when we thought the questions were buried. The Packers dredged them up again.

Minnesota's defense is still good enough to do some damage in the playoffs. Its offense might be another matter.

The Vikings need the return of a healthy Cook.

It also needs a quarterback who can show up on the big stage and make plays against a playoff-caliber defense.

Is Cousins that guy?

He was 16 of 31 for 122 yards on Monday night against a playoff-caliber defense.

He's now 0-9 on Monday Night Football.

It might just be a silly, meaningless stat, but try telling that to the sellout crowd that was booing by the fourth quarter against the Packers.