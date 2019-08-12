Mission accomplished as Minnesota ranked third in the league in run-pass ratio, running the ball 51.2 percent of the time heading into Week 16.

But with starting running back Dalvin Cook and backup Alexander Mattison sidelined for Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, one figured Zimmer and offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski would turn quarterback Kirk Cousins loose rather than rely on third-string tailback Mike Boone.

Neither option worked.

Cousins pulled his best 1970s-era “Saturday Night Live” Not-Ready-For-Primetime Player impersonation as the Vikings lost the game 23-10 and the division title to the Packers before a U.S. Bank Stadium-record 67,157 of mainly raucous Vikings fans.

Cousins completed only 16 of 31 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown, misfiring on his first two passes to Duluthian C.J. Ham inside the Packers’ 10-yard line after the first of three Green Bay turnovers, and then shortarming or airmailing many of the rest of his throws.

With the Boone-led ground attack totaling an anemic 57 yards, Cousins needed to step up and earn his $28 million annual salary during the Vikings’ biggest game of the season.

Instead, Cousins added to his status as the quarterback with the worst “Monday Night Football” record in the 50 seasons since prime-time football began. He is now 0-9 with the Vikings and his prior team, the Washington Redskins, in the marquee game, and his ineptitude was especially harmful considering the Vikings’ defense played outstanding and the tinnitus-inducing crowd noise was at its peak.

Cousins has had an outstanding season stats-wise, but his $84 million contract is hard to justify when he performs so poorly on the big stage.

Without Cook’s 1,100-plus yards rushing and the hard-running Mattison, the Vikings’ vaunted running game was left with the untested Boone and the heretofore unproven Ameer Abdullah.

Those are the moments for which Cousins was expected to excel when he inked his mega contract in March 2018.

Through the first 14 games, he had compiled an impressive 110-plus quarterback rating. But that might be the most meaningless stat in sports, one that relies heavily on completion percentage and yards per pass attempt and one that even diehard football fans have no idea of the formula used to compute it.

Cousins’ Monday night rating was a paltry 58.8, but more unimpressive was his inability to take a battered offensive unit and put it on his shoulders and find receivers Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph. That trio combined for just four catches for 64 yards. Cousins was sacked five times, as well, often looking hesitant when stepping up in the pocket.

The one bright spot, a long touchdown pass to Bisi Johnson midway through the fourth quarter, was called back due to holding.

On a night when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was just a pedestrian 26-for-40 for 216 yards and Green Bay was giving its longtime rival Christmas presents with its fumbling issues, the time was ripe for the Vikings (10-5) and Cousins to take charge and stay perfect at home.

Instead, the Vikings better pray Cook is ready for the playoffs, which could begin with a third game this season against the Packers (12-3) in the wild-card round.