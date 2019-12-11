Anthony Harris snared his sixth interception, tied for most in the NFL. Anthony Barr and Harrison Smith forced a fumble apiece, with Eric Kendricks recovering each loose ball. Danielle Hunter added another sack, proving his Pro Bowl selection is no fluke.

But a flat offense missing key cog Dalvin Cook was unable to contribute enough, and the Minnesota Vikings fell to Green Bay 23-10 on Monday, Dec. 23.

The win gives the Packers (12-3) the NFC North division title, and is the team's first win in four tries at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota (10-5) will have to settle for a wild card slot in the playoffs, with its most likely matchup against the Packers in Green Bay.

The Vikings took away the ball from Green Bay on the game's opening drive, but was only able to convert a field goal try on the short field. Kirk Cousins, who had his least efficient passing effort of the season, did manage to find Stefon Diggs for a 21-yard touchdown after the Harris interception in the second quarter.

But it was all Green Bay after that. The Packers scored 20 unanswered points after the Diggs score, including a pair of touchdowns (12 and 55 yards) after Minnesota lost linebacker Kendricks to injury.

Cousins finished the game with 122 yards on 15-of-28 passing, one touchdown and one interception. The quarterback was under pressure on nearly every dropback, and was sacked five times — with 3.5 credited to Green Bay's Za'Darius Smith.

The running back duo of Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah, filling in for the injured Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, managed a paltry 55 yards rushing combined.