The Vikings have continued a tradition of making the playoffs every other year.

With the Los Angeles Rams (8-7) losing 34-31 Saturday night at San Francisco, it clinched at least a wild-card berth for Minnesota (10-4).

Since Mike Zimmer arrived as coach, the Vikings have missed the playoffs in 2014, 2016 and 2018 and made it in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

The Vikings play host to Green Bay (11-3) on Monday night, and still can win the NFC North, but they would need help. Minnesota would have to beat the Packers and Chicago (7-7) next Sunday at home and have the Packers lose next Sunday at lowly Detroit (3-10-1).

If the Vikings don’t win the division, they would be a wild-card team and either the No. 5 or 6 seed in the NFC.

At least the Vikings are back in the playoffs after they began last season with Super Bowl aspirations and finished 8-7-1.

“I think it just speaks about the resolve of the team,’’ linebacker Anthony Barr said earlier Saturday about the prospect of returning to the postseason. “We’re a good football team when we do things the right way, and we don’t hurt ourselves. It says a lot about ownership all the way down to the players just about how we come together and how we go about our business and how we can be successful.’’

There are all sorts of playoff scenarios involved with the Vikings. If they win the division, they would get a home game to start the postseason and could even receive a first-round bye.

The No. 5 seed would mean a game Jan. 4 or 5 at the NFC North winner, which will be Dallas (7-7) or Philadelphia (7-7). The No. 6 seed would mean a game that weekend at Green Bay, NFC South winner New Orleans (11-3) or at the NFC West winner, either the 49ers (12-3) or Seattle (11-3).

“It’d be great,” Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph said earlier Saturday about making the playoffs again. “That’s why we play this game, to make the playoffs and to win the Super Bowl.”

It’s the third time the Vikings have made the playoffs in Zimmer’s six seasons. That ties him with Jerry Burns for the third-most appearances by a Minnesota coach. Bud Grant made it 12 times and Dennis Green eight times.

Zimmer said before Saturday night’s game he would approach Monday’s game the same regardless of whether Minnesota had clinched a berth.

“It won’t change too much,’’ Zimmer had said. “We like to win around here, so let’s go win.’’