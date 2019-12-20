NEW YORK -- Bemidji State defensive back Michael Junker earned his third All-American honor Saturday after being selected to the Associated Press Division II All-America Second Team Defense.

The senior now ranks second all-time in program history as he ties running back Eddie Acosta, tight end Brian Leonhardt and punter Zach Pulkinen with three All-America selections each. Only defensive back Gunner Olszewski has collected more All-America honors with his four following the 2018 season. Junker, Olszewski, Pulkinen and tight end Bruce Ecklund are the only Beavers ever to be named to the AP All-America Team.

Junker, a Hastings native, is one of six Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference players to be selected to the AP Division II All-America Team and one of three defensive players named from the league. Junker was the NSIC leader in interceptions and finished tied for fourth nationally with eight. He returned two for touchdowns and led the nation with 272 interception return yards this season.

Junker finishes his career as BSU’s all-time leader in interception return yards (378) and the program’s runner-up in career interceptions (17). He is the program’s first player to be named to the D2CCCA All-America Team and the second straight defensive back to earn multiple All-America honors, following Olszewski.