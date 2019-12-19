EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly joked Friday, Dec. 20, about how he already could have two Super Bowl rings.

Weatherly said that when he was on Minnesota’s practice squad in November 2016, the New England Patriots offered to sign him to their 53-man roster. The Vikings then also made that offer, and Weatherly chose them instead.

New England went on to win Super Bowls after the 2016 and 2018 seasons. So did Weatherly perhaps turn down earning two rings?

“That’s alternative reality,’’ said Weatherly, a seventh-round pick by Minnesota in 2016. “There’s some Stephen somewhere out there that has a couple of Super Bowl rings and living his life in New England or whatever, but I’m here and I’m really glad I stayed because of the position I’m in.’’

Weatherly has emerged as a valuable reserve. He started six games last season, five when Everson Griffen was out because of a mental health issue.

Had Weatherly joined the Patriots, he said there was no guarantee how long he might have lasted with them.

“There’s a lot of should’ves, could’ves, would’ves, but I’m super glad that back then I made a decision to stay here and see where this takes me,’’ Weatherly said.

Weatherly said he turned down the Patriots because he believed he already had made a lot of progress in Minnesota.

“The Vikings said, ‘We’ve been invested in you,’ ’’ Weatherly said. “It was the right decision after all the time, effort and energy that I put into the game in being here. I didn’t want to see myself restarting somewhere else, especially so early (as a rookie).’’

Mattison's high ankle sprain

Backup running back Alexander Mattison suffered a right high ankle sprain Dec. 8 against Detroit, an injury that kept him out of Sunday’s 39-10 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The rookie hasn’t practiced this week and doesn’t know if he will Saturday. Due to the nature of high ankle sprains, it might be difficult for him to be ready for Monday night’s game against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“You’ve just got to take it day by day and hope you wake up feeling better the next day,’’ he said. “It could be one of those things that just takes a little bit longer than necessary or I could wake up feeling great.’’

With starting running back Dalvin Cook likely to sit out against the Packers with a shoulder injury, the Vikings are likely to start third-stringer Mike Boone.

Mattison was hurt with 2:08 left in Minnesota’s 20-7 win over Detroit when he was tackled on a 1-yard gain by defensive tackle Mike Daniels.

“He just grabbed me over the top of the shoulders and dropped his weight on my back,’’ Mattison said. “So just twisted me a little weird.’’

Mattison said it was “tough” missing the game against the Chargers in Carson, Calif., which is 70 miles from his hometown of San Bernardino. Mattison made the trip and was able to mingle with more than 20 family members and friends who attended even though he had been ruled out two days before the game.

“It’s pretty nice to still have that love,’’ Mattison said. “I can’t wait for us to have a game back there someday and then I’ll be able to redeem myself.’’

Briefly