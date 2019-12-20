BEMIDJI -- Four Bemidji State football players will take part in senior bowls across the country over the next month: defensive back Davelle Fox, offensive lineman Nick Niemi, linebacker Lukas Ruoss and defensive lineman Seth Zins.

Fox, a native of Chicago, will play in the Dream Bowl, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in Salem, Va. The Dream Bowl includes some of the best FCS, D-II and D-III players in the nation.

Fox played in all 11 games during his lone season at BSU, recording 28 total tackles with one forced fumble and four pass breakups. He set a season-high seven tackles Nov. 2 against St. Cloud State.

Niemi, a native of Cloquet, is set to play in the FAF D2 Senior Bowl at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The game features some of the best D-II players in the U.S.

Niemi started 10 games at left guard on the offensive line. He was an All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference First Team Offense selection and helped BSU to the fewest sacks allowed in the league.

Ruoss, a native of Bern, Switzerland, will play in the CGS Small School Showcase, Jan. 3-5, in Fort Worth, Texas. Small school players will have multiple on-field events to showcase their abilities in front of professional scouts.

Ruoss started 10 games at inside linebacker during his final season with the Beavers. He ranked third on the team with 53 total tackles and added 5.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Ruoss recorded one fumble recovery and one interception with two pass breakups.

Zins, a native of Verndale, will partake in the Podyum All-Star Bowl at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Professional scouts attend the 3-day showcase to evaluate the 100 elite prospects selected from all levels of college football.

Zins played in 10 games during his senior season while finishing with 23 tackles, including 13 assisted and 10 solo. He added 3.0 sacks for a loss of 22 yards and set a career-high six tackles Sept. 12 against University of Mary.