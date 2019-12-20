WICHITA FALLS, Texas -- Michael Junker of the Bemidji State football team has secured his second All-America honor after being selected to the 2019 Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-America Second Team Defense.

The senior defensive back from Hastings is one of five Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference players to be selected to the D2CCA All-American Team and one of only two defensive players named from the league.

Earlier this month, he was named to the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ All-America First Team.

Junker was the NSIC leader in interceptions and finished tied for fourth nationally with his eight picks. He returned two for touchdowns and led the nation with 272 interception return yards this season.

Junker finishes his career as BSU’s all-time leader in interception return yards (378) and the program’s runner-up in career interceptions (17). He is the program’s first player to be named to the D2CCCA All-America Team and the second straight defensive back to earn multiple All-America honors, following in the footsteps of former Beaver Gunner Olszewski.

Bemidji State ended the 2019 season at 8-3 overall and set a program record with 32 wins over the past four seasons when Junker was a redshirt freshman.