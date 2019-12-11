EAGAN, Minn. — For the first time this season, it appears the Minnesota Vikings will start a running back other than Dalvin Cook, the NFL’s seventh-leading rusher with 1,135 yards.

The Vikings’ leading rusher was held out of practice Friday for the second consecutive day. So was his backup, Alexander Mattison, who missed last Sunday’s victory in Los Angeles because of a high spring to his right ankle.

The Vikings have another practice before Monday night’s game against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium, but all indicators suggest third-string tailback Mike Boone will make the first start of his career against the Packers.

Boone doesn’t have the resume of Cook, or even Mattison, but Minnesota seems to have no pause about what the second-year, undrafted free agent from Cincinnati can do. In a 39-10 victory over the Chargers last Sunday, Boone carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards and scored the first two touchdowns of his NFL career.

Boone’s production came as no surprise to head coach Mike Zimmer or teammates, who have seen his talent in practices and watched him lead the team in rushing during the preseason, 196 yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries.

“Obviously, this preseason he was a guy that was so fun to watch,” receiver Adam Thielen said. “That last game, you know, you’re like, ‘Get him out of there, we need that guy for the season’ because he was just so talented (and) seeing the way that he ran the football with a different mentality that you don’t see every day.”

Boone said his biggest improvement since entering the NFL has been learning defensive schemes and how to attack them.

Zimmer said he thought Boone has had a chip on his shoulder the past few weeks, champing at the bit to get playing time. Until last week, most of that came on special teams, where has played more than half of the team’s snaps. When Cook went down on the second play of the second half last Sunday, Boone finally had his chance.

His carries and yards were both career-high, and the 56 rushing yards topped his total from all his previous NFL games combined.

“He ran the ball with a different tempo,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said. “He came in there and was excited, tried to make the most of every run.”

Boone’s focus is to keep the production the same in Cook’s absence so that opponents can’t ignore the running game. The Vikings rank fourth in the NFL with an average of 135.9 rushing yards a game.

“That’s what we focus on, just having depth,” Boone said. “Being able to get in and do the same things as Cook and not be a falloff and continue to help the team no matter what running back is in the game.”

Against the Chargers, Boone averaged 4.3 yards a carry while fellow running back Ameer Abdullah averaged 5.0 per attempt.

The Packers will present another opportunity for success; Boone and Abdullah will presumably take over the 1-2 punch duties that Cook and Mattison (100 carries, 462 yards) have excelled at all season long. Green Bay currently ranks 24th in the league in yards allowed per game (120.9) and is giving up one rushing touchdown a game.

If Cook and Mattison are both held out, Boone insists he’ll be ready.

“If that’s the case, I can finally get a start, try to make the most of it,” he said. “As a kid, that’s what you dream of, and to be able to be in this position, to possibly be able to be out there, means a lot.”