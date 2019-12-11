The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday announced 20 senior finalist players, of which 10 will be selected for induction in a centennial class. But no longtime Minnesota players were named.

“It’s just unfortunate,” said former running back Chuck Foreman. “There’s no Jim Marshall, no Ed White, no Chuck Foreman and those are three guys that were in our time dominant players in the NFL.”

The only finalist selected with Vikings ties was running back Roger Craig, who starred for San Francisco from 1983-90 before finishing his career in uninspiring fashion with the Los Angeles Raiders in 1991 and Minnesota from 1992-93.

In addition to the regular process for modern era players, a special committee is choosing senior players, coaches and contributors for induction during the NFL’s 100-year anniversary season. Also named Thursday were eight finalists at coach, of which two will be selected, and 10 as contributors, of which three will be picked.

Marshall, a defensive end, played in the NFL from 1960-79, including 1961-79 with the Vikings. He never missed a game in his career but was named to just two Pro Bowls. Marshall did not return a message Thursday but had spoken last month about the hall of fame.

“If I had the credentials to get in the hall of fame, then I should be in there,” he said. “If somehow they deem that I don’t have the criteria, that I don’t meet the criteria that the hall of fame has set, then I don’t belong in there.”

White, a guard, played in the NFL with the Vikings from 1969-77 and San Diego from 1978-85. He made three Pro Bowls with Minnesota and one with the Chargers.

Foreman did not have a long career, playing in the NFL from 1973-80, including 1973-79 with Minnesota. He made five Pro Bowls with the Vikings and in his career had 5,950 yards rushing and 3,156 receiving.

“I look at my stats and I’ve seen the guys they put in (the hall of fame),” Foreman said. “That’s what makes me a little frustrated because some of those guys don’t bring to the table what I brought to the table.”

Foreman believes hall of fame selectors have not given enough consideration to receiving totals by running backs. He did say it would help in that regard if Craig, who had 8,189 yards rushing and 4,911 receiving, is chosen for induction.

“He’ll represent the multi-purpose back because obviously they don’t give us any credit,” Foreman said. “He is just like me. He should have been in (the hall of fame) long ago.”

Odenigbo's big moment

Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo has been a popular guy since he scored his first NFL touchdown Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Odenigbo said he’s gotten more than 100 text and Instagram messages since returning a fumble 56 yards to turn the game around in the final minute of the first half. The touchdown extended Minnesota’s lead to 19-10, and the Vikings won 39-10.

“It’s sort of unreal,” said Odenigbo, in his first full NFL season after being a seventh-round pick by the Vikings in 2017. “You start hearing from people you haven’t heard from in a long time. Or you see numbers like, ‘Oh, how did they get my number?’ Or some girls that you had no chance with back a couple of years ago, they hit you up.”

Odenigbo, though, said he needed to quickly shift his focus to Monday night’s game against Green Bay.

“I’m keeping a level head,” he said. “It’s a cool play, but there’s a lot of football that needs to be played, so I kept it very short.”

Pro Bowl alternate

For the second straight year, Vikings fullback C.J. Ham has been named a Pro Bowl alternate.

San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk was the NFC fullback selected for the Pro Bowl on Tuesday. However, there’s still a chance Ham could get in if a replacement is needed.

“I was hoping to make it,” Ham said. “It’s a huge honor. Obviously, the guy who made it is respected and he’s played very well in his whole career. Just to even be considered is an honor and a step in the right direction.”

The Vikings haven’t had a fullback make the Pro Bowl since Jerome Felton in 2012.

Respect for Rodgers

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has great respect for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Rodgers is still amazing, the things he can do with the football and his legs and his mind,” Zimmer said.

Since Zimmer took over the Vikings in 2014, the Packers have won two division titles and the Vikings two.

“I think one of us needs to get out of the division, either him or me,” Zimmer quipped. “I don’t care who or which one.”