EAGAN, Minn. -- If Kirk Cousins doesn’t make the Pro Bowl this season, it would be an historic snub.

The Minneapolis Vikings quarterback is fourth in the NFL in passer rating at 111.1, on pace to be the 17th-best mark in NFL history. Of the top 20 passer ratings ever, all those quarterbacks were chosen that season for the Pro Bowl.

Among quarterbacks with the top 24 passer ratings in history, only Sammy Baugh in 1945 didn’t go to the Pro Bowl. That’s because there was no Pro Bowl that year.

Cousins wasn’t selected Tuesday, Dec. 17, to the game but still could be added as a replacement. Making it at quarterback for the NFC were Seattle’s Russell Wilson as the starter, New Orleans’ Drew Brees and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

“It was a top-heavy NFC,” Cousins said Thursday. “I think there were a lot of good quarterbacks, a lot of players who could be justified in going, so there’s only so many spots and you understand that.”

Brees leads the NFL in passer rating at 115.3, Wilson is fifth at 109.3 and Rodgers ninth at 100.4. The only other quarterbacks with higher passer ratings than Cousins are Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, who is third at 112.8 and was named the AFC Pro Bowl starter, and Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill, who is second at 114.6 but has thrown just 239 passes and started just eight games.

All the NFC Pro Bowl quarterbacks are on teams with 11-3 records while the Vikings are 10-4. But Cousins has a chance to at least match the Packers’ record when the Vikings play them Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

At least from an outside perspective, it’s a big game personally for Cousins. At 0-8, he has the dubious distinction of being the starting quarterback with the most losses without a win in Monday Night Football history.

The first seven defeats came when he played for Washington from 2012-17, which included making his only career Pro Bowl in 2016. In his only previous Monday game with the Vikings, they lost 37-30 at Seattle on Dec. 2.

“I would love to get a win, for a lot of reasons,” said Cousins, who has thrown this season for 3,481 yards with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions. “Hopefully, we can get that done, but it is what it is. You can’t change the past, but we certainly have a great opportunity Monday night.”

If the Vikings aren’t victorious, head coach Mike Zimmer said it won’t be Cousins’ fault.

“Kirk has done a great job for us this year,” Zimmer said. “He’s been outstanding, he’s played great all year long. If we get beat on Monday night, it’s not going to be because of Kirk Cousins. It’s because we didn’t win as a team. When we’ve won games this year, it hasn’t been because of Kirk, even though he’s played good, but we’ve won as a team.”

As well as Cousins has played, it’s debatable on whether he has been able to deliver a marquee win. The Vikings haven’t beaten a team this season that currently has a winning record.

The Vikings are 0-3 against teams that have clinched playoff berths: Green Bay, Kansas City and Seattle. Cousins threw two interceptions, including a costly one in the fourth quarter, in a 21-16 road loss to the Packers in Week 2.

Cousins also struggled in a 16-6 loss at Chicago in Week 4. But he has been much better since then, including being named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October.

“I’ve got a long history with Kirk, I coached him for two years in Washington,” said Packers coach Mike LaFleur, a Redskins assistant from 2010-13. “I have always known that he’s a really good player. I feel like he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and he’s shown it this year.”