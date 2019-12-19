EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook didn’t practice Thursday, but hasn’t given up hope he will be able play Monday against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Cook was knocked out of last Sunday’s 39-10 win at the Los Angeles Chargers early in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.

“I’m going through my normal routine of getting ready for Monday night and we’re going to see how it goes,” Cook said before the workout. “So I’ve been in the training room every day, starting my mornings early every day, and just grinding and trying to get my shoulder so I can be available when my team needs me.”

Also not practicing Thursday was backup running back Alexander Mattison, who sat out against the Chargers with an ankle injury. If Cook and Mattison are both out Monday, third-stringer Mike Boone would get his first career start.

The Chargers game was the second time in three games Cook had to leave in the third quarter. After he suffered a chest injury at Seattle on Dec. 2, he vowed he would play in the next game, and he did. Cook returned on a short week of practice to play against Detroit on Dec. 8.

He was asked Thursday’s why he hasn’t expressed similar optimism about immediately returning with his current injury and whether it is more severe.

“No, it’s just two different injuries,” he said.

Cook declined to talk about whether it might be a good idea to not play in the final two weeks of the regular season to rest up for a possible playoff game. The Vikings close the season Dec. 29 against Chicago at home.

The magic number for the Vikings (10-4) to a clinch a playoff berth is one. If the Los Angeles Rams (8-6) lose Saturday night’s game at San Francisco, Minnesota would clinch.

Cook missed the final 12 games as a rookie in 2017 with a torn ACL, then missed five games last season with a hamstring injury. He shrugged off a question about whether it is frustrating to go through injury.

“No, it’s part of the game,” he said. “It’s football. This ain’t the end of the world, you all know that, right? We’re still playing football. We’re winning like we won Sunday. I’ll be all right.”