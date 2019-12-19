SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers football program has received its first in-state commitment for the 2021 recruiting class.

Shakopee’s 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end Deven Eastern picked Minnesota over a scholarship offer from Nebraska. He committed to the Gophers on Saturday and made the announcement Thursday, Dec. 19, a day after the U’s 2020 class of 24 players signed letters of intent.

“First of all, I wanted to be a Gopher growing up,” Eastern told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “At first it was a dream and then it started to come true. When I went to the bowl practices, I saw the coaches care about the athletes. … I was completely satisfied to be a Gopher. It’s not just about football there.”

Eastern, who was born in Illinois and moved to Minnesota in the first grade, played two games on Shakopee’s varsity team as a sophomore in 2018 before an ankle injury ended his season. He continued to grow and had a strong season this fall, and said he’s also been working out with former Vikings player Mike Morris.

“He’s long, super aggressive, physical,” said Shakopee High School coach Ray Betton. “His best football is ahead of him.”

Big Ten athletes run in his family. Eastern’s half-brother is Nojel Eastern, a 6-foot-7 junior forward on the Purdue basketball team.

Minnesota has three other commits so far in the 2021 class: quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis of Antioch (Ill.) High School and his brother, receiver Dino, plus Naperville, Ill., athlete Sam Jackson.