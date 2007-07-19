MINNEAPOLIS -- P.J. Fleck’s best yarn about the incoming 2020 recruiting class starts out on a boat. No, he’s not rowing it, but that might have come in handy at the time.

Fleck and about nine others, a mix of high school prospects and their family members, were on Fleck’s new speedboat on Lake Minnetonka for the “Summer Splash” official visit weekend in mid-June. That’s when Fleck said he broke the boat, causing smoke to rise from the engine and distress signals in the form of emojis sent to his wife, Heather, who was entertaining others onshore.

The Gophers football coach told this stressful story to hundreds of fans inside a big club room WednesdayDec. 18, at TCF Bank Stadium after the program compiled a 24-member recruiting class that ranks 32nd in the nation, according to 247sports.com’s composite list.

Fleck had the room laughing throughout the 4-minute story, which despite the ensuing mishaps included at least two commitments from three-star prospects on the doomed trip: offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery of Kansas City, Mo., and defensive lineman Ali Saad of Dearborn, Mich.

With the NCAA’s recent addition of summer recruiting visits, Fleck and his staff have tried to capitalize on Minnesota’s best season at Fleck’s lake house.

Since this story was set on a boat, there’s a sense that, well, it’s like one of those fishing stories that grows bigger with retellings. Fleck told an abbreviated version of the story during his news conference an hour earlier Wednesday.

“We are having a great time and all of a sudden I’m really aggressive with the boat,” Fleck said. “Go figure, right? Got to show it off a little, right?”

Fleck said he moved the throttle from forward to reverse and “the boat stops. I’m OK with the boat stopping. I will just restart it.”

Fleck adds sound effects now: “Ggggh. Ggggh.”

“It’s smoking,” Fleck shared to growing laughter in the stadium’s DQ Club room.

Fleck got in touch with Matt Childers, the U’s Director of Video Services and the program’s Mr. Fix-It, as well as graduate assistant Bradley Parker. They started Fleck’s fishing boat and his jet-ski to ferry passengers off the broken boat.

As the recruits and others got to shore safely, the last two left on the boat were Ersery’s mother and Fleck. “I was the captain! I was going down the ship!”

Aireontae Ersery had already committed to Minnesota, but Fleck said he felt a heart-to-heart chat coming.

“She goes, ‘Coach Fleck,’ ” he relayed. “I’m sitting there thinking, ‘OK, can’t bring my son here. Can’t trust you. It’s not safe.’ ”

She continued, “ ‘I really love how you just handled that because you acted so calm, and I knew you weren’t.’ ”

With that, Fleck received the evening’s biggest laugh track from the assembled boosters.

“I said, ‘Thank goodness. It was awful! Oh my goodness! I thought we were going down! I could spill the beans to her at that point. We had a very nice float for 30 minutes and really got to know each other very well.”

Aireontae Ersery later told 247sports: “My mom loved the Minnesota visit. And she wants to eventually move up there now.”

Fleck is savvy enough to know a story like this will come with punchlines from outsiders. He is, after all, the man who says “Row the Boat!” around every corner, so he undercut them.

“I can see the headline tomorrow though in the paper, like: ‘Coach Breaks Boat, Does Not Row Boat.’ ”