If the Vikings defeat the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium, it could lead to winning the NFC North for the third time in five years and even to a first-round playoff bye. Or they could win Monday and still end up right where they are now: the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

Minnesota (10-4) lost 21-16 at Green Bay (11-3) in Week 2. Because of that defeat, and a 16-6 loss at Chicago in Week 4, the Vikings have a 2-2 division record to 4-0 for the Packers. So even if the Vikings avenge losses to the Packers and to the Bears in the Dec. 29 season finale, they would lose a tiebreaker for the NFC North crown if Green Bay wins at lowly Detroit (3-10-1) in the finale.

“Right now, what we can control is to win these next two games and see how everything pans out,” Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph said Wednesday. “At the beginning of the season, we had a slow start and we didn’t handle business the first time around, so we can’t really dwell on that. We’ve just got to control what we can control.”

If the Vikings win Monday and don’t end up winning the NFC North, at least the No. 5 seed would be a possibility, which could result in a more favorable playoff opener. No. 5 will play at No. 4, the NFC East winner, which will be either Dallas (7-7) or Philadelphia (7-7). The No. 6 seed will play at a division winner with a significantly better record.

The Vikings’ magic number to clinch at least a wild-card berth is one. If the Los Angeles Rams (8-6) lose Saturday night at San Francisco (11-3), they would clinch then.

“The only thing I can worry about is winning (Monday), which requires me to do my job to help this team win, and I think that’s everybody’s attitude,” tackle Brian O’Neill said. “We don’t really care what happens outside of the result of this game.”

At least the Vikings, 4 1/2-point favorites, look better suited to beat the Packers this time. The game is home, where Minnesota is 3-0 against Green Bay since U.S. Bank Stadium opened in 2016.

The offense has improved significantly since Week 2, when the Vikings were still learning their new scheme and fell behind the Packers 21-0 early. In their first four games, the Vikings averaged 21.0 points per game. They have averaged 29.6 points in the 10 games since then.

“I think we’ve come a long way (on offense since the first Green Bay game),” O’Neill said. “I think we’ve been able to show we can win in a variety of ways. I think that’s important. We’re far from finished.”

It’s uncertain, though, if the Vikings will have running back Dalvin Cook on Monday. Cook, who is seventh in the NFL in rushing with 1,135 yards and Tuesday was named to his first Pro Bowl, departed with a shoulder injury early in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 39-10 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Vikings will have a quarterback playing much better now than in Week 2. Since throwing two interceptions Sept. 15 at Green Bay, including a costly one in the end zone on first-and-goal in the fourth quarter, Kirk Cousins has been intercepted just three times in the past 12 games.

“We have plenty in our control, and we’ll focus on that,” Cousins said of Monday’s game. “But it’s no secret that to have a home playoff game (by winning the division) would help, and the Packers know that, too.”

Cousins is playing for his first division with the Vikings title since signing a three-year, $84 million contract in March 2017. There are 14 players on Minnesota’s roster going for a third.

In head coach Mike Zimmer’s second season of 2015, the Vikings unseated the Packers after Green Bay’s string of four straight NFC North championships. Green Bay reclaimed the divisioni crown in 2016, Minnesota won 2017 and Chicago last year.

Overall, Zimmer is 5-5-1 against the Packers after an 0-3 start.

“Last year, Chicago had a great run,” said Joseph, in his sixth season with the Vikings. “But the previous years, it’s always been between Green Bay and us. Coach Zimmer and the whole scheme of everything, we came together and we figured out how to win games and win close games. …. We’ve beaten them every year at home in the new stadium, and we just want to keep going.”