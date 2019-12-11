EAGAN, Minn. — Randy Moss didn’t have to wait until Friday to be named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

The league announced Monday night that the former Vikings star will be one of 10 wide receivers on the team being chosen in conjunction with the NFL’s 100th anniversary. Another former Vikings star, Cris Carter, was named one of 24 finalists.

Moss was the only wide receiver named early to the team. The other nine wide receivers will be announced Friday night on the NFL Network.

Moss played for the Vikings from 1998-2004 and briefly in 2010. He also played with Oakland, New England, Tennessee and San Francisco before retiring after the 2012 season. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Moss becomes the fourth longtime Vikings player to be named to the All-Time Team. Previously announced have been defensive tackles Alan Page and John Randle, and guard Randall McDaniel. Kicker Jan Stenerud, who concluded his career with Minnesota from 1984-85, also has been named to the team.

The NFL is announcing during the final six weeks of the regular season the 100 players and 10 coaches on the team. They will be recognized Feb. 2 at Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Moss made 587 of his 982 career receptions with the Vikings, and had six of his 10 1,000-yard seasons with them. McDaniel, who played for the Vikings from 1988-99, will never forget Moss catching 69 passes for 1,313 yards and 17 touchdowns as a rookie.

“That rookie season of 1998 was something special,” McDaniel said. “You knew he was going to be something special from that first game on. You just knew watching him in practice he was going to be one of the Vikings’ greats. It was just fun to watch him play.”

Carter played in the NFL from 1987-2002, including 1990-2001 with the Vikings. He had 1,004 of his 1,101 career receptions with Minnesota and was elected to the hall of fame in 2013.

Also named a finalist at wide receiver was Minneapolis native Larry Fitzgerald, who is in his 16th season with the Arizona Cardinals.