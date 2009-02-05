EAGAN, Minn. -- The Vikings’ third- and fourth-string running backs ran a combined 18 times for 81 yards while Minnesota put the finishing touches on a 39-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Carlson, Calif.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah weren’t taking handoffs from Kirk Cousins because the Vikings were up big. They were in because backup Alexander Mattison (ankle) and starter Dalvin Cook left in the third quarter with an apparent injury to his left shoulder.

It’s unclear whether Cook, seventh in the NFL with 1,135 rushing yards, will be available for next Monday’s game against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“It’s too early, but an extra day obviously helps,” head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday. “We’ll just see how the week goes.”

On the third play of the second half Sunday, Cook appeared to land awkwardly on his left arm after a leg tackle by Chargers linebacker Jatavis Brown and favored his left arm while being rushed into the injury tent on the sideline.

“It feels better today,” Zimmer said.

Cook has been dogged by injuries since being selected with a second-round pick in 2017. He missed most of his rookie season after blowing out a knee in the fourth game, and missed six games last season because of a nagging hamstring injury. He already was playing through a chest injury — reportedly related to where his clavicle joins his sternum — suffered in a loss at Seattle on Dec. 2.

In his absence, Boone ran 13 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns, and Abdullah ran five times for 25 yards as Minnesota ran up a big lead, a strong showing from the bottom half of one of the NFL’s best run games.

“I thought Boone really did a nice job. He ran hard,” Zimmer said.

The Vikings rank fourth in the NFL with a 135.9 average, and their 31 rushing attempts per game rank third. Cook has been the major player, but Mattison has played well, too. Before missing Sunday’s game, he had run for 462 yards and averaged 7.7 carries a game.

Fullback C.J. Ham has been an asset, as well, mostly as a blocker and receiver (15 catches, 137 yards).

“I like these guys,” Zimmer said Monday. “They can do a lot of different things; that helps. It helps in the passing game and they’re good runners.”

With Cook and Mattison injured, Zimmer and the Vikings might be digging deep into the depth chart in their biggest game to date. Minnesota’s Magic Number for clinching a playoff spot is one with two regular-season games remaining, and a loss to the Packers would end their slim hopes of winning the NFC North and earning a first-round playoff bye.

The Vikings ranked 30th among 32 NFL teams in rushing last season, rushing an average of 22.3 times a game for 93.3 yards while going 8-7-1 to miss the postseason. This season, they’re running more than throwing (29.5).

The North-leading Packers (11-3) stymied Chicago in a 21-13 victory Sunday in Green Bay. After that, the Bears come to the Bank for the regular-season finale on Dec. 29. The Vikings have to win both to have any chance of winning their division, and will likely have to run as much as they have all season — no matter who the running backs are.

“My number was called and I try to be there,” Boone said after Sunday’s game. “We’ve got two big games. (We have to) just come in and execute and try to control our destiny.”