PITTSBURGH -- The visiting Buffalo Bills clinched a playoff spot Sunday night, Dec. 15, when Josh Allen's 14-yard tiebreaking touchdown pass to Tyler Kroft was the difference in a 17-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the scored tied at 10, Allen found Kroft at the right pylon to cap a six-play, 70-yard drive with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo (10-4) has won four of its past five games, and Pittsburgh (8-6) had won seven of eight.

Allen was 13 of 25 passing for 139 yards with an interception, and he also ran for a touchdown.

Steelers quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges, an undrafted rookie who had been 3-0 as a starter, was 23 of 38 passing for 202 yards and a touchdown to James Conner, who returned from a shoulder injury.

Hodges also threw four interceptions, including two in the end zone in the final two minutes: one by Jordan Poyer with 1:54 left and one by Levi Wallace with six seconds left.

A Pittsburgh mistake set up Buffalo for the only touchdown of the first half.

Jordan Berry's shanked punt went only 22 yards and put Buffalo at the Steelers 40. Nine plays later, on the second play of the second quarter, Allen picked up his ninth rushing touchdown, from 1 yard on a quarterback draw, for a 7-0 lead.

The Steelers answered with a 49-yard field goal by Chris Boswell to cut it to 7-3.

There were three turnovers in the opening half -- Tre'Davious White's interception of a Hodges pass, Steven Nelson's interception of an Allen pass, and Poyer's recovery after Conner fumbled a low snap on a wildcat play. None resulted in points the other way.

Pittsburgh opened the second half with a seven-play, 69-yard drive that ended with Hodges rolling right and finding Conner, who went down the sideline for an 11-yard touchdown and a 10-7 lead.

White's second interception of the game set up a tying field goal. White stepped in front of receiver Diontae Johnson to pick off a Hodges pass and returned it 49 yards to the Pittsburgh 18.

The Bills went backward in three plays before Stephen Hauschka's 36-yarder made it 10-10 with 12:23 left in the fourth quarter.