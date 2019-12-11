Fittingly, it was a Rivers fumble Sunday that led to Odenigbo’s first career touchdown at any level, helping the Vikings wrestle momentum away from the Chargers and confirming that the promising young defensive end has a place in the NFL.

Odenigbo rumbled 56 yards for the score at the end of the first half, which ignited the Vikings’ 39-10 victory Sunday, but he needed two cracks at actually picking up the ball after Danielle Hunter’s strip-sack. On his first try, Odenigbo tried to jump on it, only for the ball to bounce free and give Chargers running back Austin Ekeler a chance to scoop it up. Eric Kendricks was able to wrestle Ekeler down before getting both hands on the ball, giving Odenigbo a second chance he would make the most of, with Hunter providing a key block.

“It was good complementary football,” Odenigbo said. “Coach Zim always harps on pursuit, effort, and that’s a collective effort from Danielle and a collective effort from EK.”

It was also a reminder of the slim margins that can turn a competitive game into a blowout. The Vikings controlled the first half, but poor red-zone execution kept it a one-score game. The Chargers had driven down to the 26, putting a go-ahead field goal in play, even with unusual winds swirling through Dignity Health Sports Park.

But Odenigbo’s touchdown allowed the Vikings to outscore the shell-shocked Chargers 20-0 in the second half, with the defense collecting four of their seven takeaways after the break to the delight of the purple-clad crowd that heavily outnumbered the home fans.

“The game was kind of going back and forth at that point,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “For us to get that right before the half was really big.”

Zimmer said the touchdown was a testament to Odenigbo’s consistent effort, which has allowed him to make the most of his first real playing time in the NFL after a solid college career at Northwestern.

A seventh-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2017, Odenigbo spent parts of the past two seasons on Minnesota’s practice squad in addition to brief stints with Arizona and Cleveland. Odenigbo, who got into one game with the Cardinals in 2018, said that time showed him he could play at this level. It was simply a matter of getting an opportunity to show what he could do on a regular basis.

That has happened this season with the Vikings, for whom Odenigbo has become a useful rotation end behind incumbents Hunter and Everson Griffen. Odenigbo got his fifth sack of the season against the Chargers, one of his two tackles to go along with a quarterback hurry and his vital fumble recovery.

“I remember going into my third year, I was thinking, like, ‘Hey man, I’ve gotten to see what a taste of the NFL is and everything, and I think I’m pretty good,’ ” Odenigbo said. “‘I think I can play at this level. All I need is a chance and I’ll make the best of it.’ And I think I’m doing that right now.”

Odenigbo credits defensive line coach Andre Patterson and assistant Robert Rodriguez for maximizing his skills and a welcoming-but-competitive position group for allowing him to get comfortable in his new role.

“They have an excellent game plan,” Odenigbo said. “They know how to coach me up. Just having guys like Everson, Danielle, it’s, overall, a great D-line. It’s just a great atmosphere in that locker room.”



