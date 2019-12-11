CARSON, Calif. -- In October, Pittsburgh Steelers fans waving their yellow Terrible Towels took over Dignity Health Sports Park. During a game in November, Green Bay Packers fans called it “Lambeau Field West.” Up next: an onslaught of Vikings fans.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, the Vikings (9-4) play the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) at their tiny 27,000-seat stadium in suburban Carson, Calif. The Chargers, who moved from San Diego in 2017, don’t have much of a fan base in the Los Angeles area, and they’ve gotten quite used to their stadium being filled with enemy supporters.

“I know that California is a destination place,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “A lot of people, when they want to watch their team, they’re going to come to California. The weather’s outstanding. And so that’s just part of it. But fans don’t play (the game). We’ve got to play the Vikings on the football field, and really that’s all that matters.”

Still, the Vikings could get some help from a crowd on their side coupled with the venue being so much smaller than others in the NFL. At many road games, it gets so loud on offense that Minnesota goes to a silent snap count.

That could change Sunday at a stadium that is mostly used for soccer. Offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski admitted this week he has never been to the stadium, but he “talked to a few people” who have.

“We’ll after the first few series have a plan for going on silent or not,” Stefanski said. “That’s kind of once we get in there.”

With the Cleveland Browns in December 2017, Vikings punter Britton Colquitt played a game at the stadium. Though the Browns were 0-11 and on their way to a 0-16 season, he said crowd support was split “50-50.”

“For me, being on the road, that’s definitely the most (support I’ve ever received),” said Colquitt, a 10-year veteran. “But it didn’t even feel like a normal game anyway because it’s like 25,000 people.”

The Chargers are in their third and final season at the stadium. They will move next year to SoFi Stadium, a 70,000-seat venue in Inglewood, Calif., that they will share with the Rams.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins played at Dignity Health Sports Park with Washington in 2017. His Redskins had lots of fan support but lost 30-13.

“We didn’t play very well,” Cousins remembered. “And once the game kicks off, the number of people in the stands really made no difference in the game. If you’re not playing well, it’ll feel like a tough environment on the road. … If you are playing well, even the most packed away stadiums can feel like a friendly environment.”

The Vikings know all about having a friendlier-than-expected environment on the road. In a 28-10 victory over the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J., in Week 5, the Vikings took a big lead and most of the second-half cheers came from their supporters. That included fans chanting the name of owner Zygi Wilf, a New Jersey resident who stood on the sideline with a big smile.

Vikings fans came out in droves for a Week 9 game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and did the Skol chant, but Minnesota lost 26-23. They were back doing the chant the next week in Dallas, a game Minnesota won 28-24.

“I love playing on the road and seeing our fans travel like that,” running back Dalvin Cook said. “It just shows the type of fans we’ve got. I think we’ve got the best fans in the league the way they travel.”

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, a six-year veteran, agreed.

“Obviously, Vikings fans travel really well, but I’ve felt it more than ever this year in the road games we’ve had,” he said. “Just the support has been awesome.”

Tight end Kyle Rudloph stopped short of calling it the best road support he’s seen in his nine-year pro career. But he did admit being surprised to see so many Vikings fans at stadiums that traditionally don’t have a lot of road supporters.

“It’s been unbelievable, and it started Week 2 in Green Bay,” Rudolph said of the Vikings’ 21-16 loss in the road opener. “Vikings fans all over the place, and they’ve been at every stop along the way, especially in places like Arrowhead, where you wouldn’t expect a very prominent visiting crowd, and that wasn’t the case. There was a ton of purple in that stadium.”

There’s a price, though, to be paid. For Sunday’s game, because the stadium is so small and so many Minnesota fans are expected, the cheapest ticket listed Friday afternoon on Stubhub.com was for $204.

Regardless, Rudolph figures there will be plenty of Vikings fans on hand.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Wouldn’t you want to go to L.A. right now with this weather (in Minnesota)?”