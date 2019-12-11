EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr is a big deal in his hometown of Los Angeles. Last January, when he was bound for free agency, TMZ tracked him down at the airport there as if he were a Hollywood celebrity.

Barr was asked if he might want to join the Rams. And his 21-second interview was labeled an “exclusive” even though he didn’t say much.

Barr, 27, has been a popular guy in Los Angeles for more than a decade. Much of it started during his junior year at Loyola High School in 2008, when he was an all-state running back who ran for 1,890 yards and 20 touchdowns.

“I go all the way back to when we recruited him in college,” said Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who was then head coach at USC. “He’d have been a tailback if he had been on my team. … He was a terror in high school.”

Barr did not land at Tailback U., instead choosing rival UCLA. He was a sparingly used running back for two years before switching to linebacker as a junior.

Good move. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder, taken by Minnesota with the No. 9 pick in the 2014 NFL draft, has gone on to make four Pro Bowls and could be named to a fifth straight next Tuesday. And he continues to turn heads when in Los Angeles.

The day before a game last season against the Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum, the Vikings practiced at Barr’s old high school. Students lined up to get autographs.

On Sunday, Barr will play his second NFL game in Los Angeles, when the Vikings face the Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park.

“It will be a cool experience, so, yeah, it’s a little special going back home and seeing some familiar faces,” said Barr, who said he has secured 30 tickets for the game.

As a free agent in the spring, Barr re-signed with the Vikings on a five-year, $67.5 million contract. But he has continued to make Los Angeles his offseason home.

“He’s an L.A. boy through and through,” said Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, Barr’s roommate at UCLA. “He loves the Lakers and things like that, the Dodgers. He’s shown me a lot of food spots and a lot of the L.A. culture. I mean, he’s definitely a popular guy (there).”

Growing up in Los Angeles, Barr actually was a Notre Dame fan since his father, Tony Brooks, and three other relatives played there. Barr was born in South Bend, Ind., then moved as a young child with his mother, Lori Barr, Brooks’ college girlfriend, to her hometown of Los Angeles.

Barr’s father and uncle Reggie Brooks both were top running backs at Notre Dame who played in the NFL. Barr grew up wanting to be an NFL running back himself.

“For sure,” he said. “But then after high school, it was changed up a little bit. The vision changed some.”

Barr was recruited by Notre Dame but soured on going there when he was told the Irish wanted him to play wide receiver. USC and UCLA were willing to let him play running back, but there was one big problem with USC.

“I had a Notre Dame family and USC was frowned upon in the house, to say the least,” he said of the rival. “I wasn’t a big UCLA fan growing up, but if I had to choose the lesser of two evils, USC wasn’t the choice.”

Things at UCLA didn’t start out great. During Barr’s first two seasons, he ran the ball just 15 times for 54 yards.

“I thought, ‘How’s this tall dude playing running back, playing this skill position where it requires leverage?’ ” said Kendricks, who entered UCLA along with Barr in 2010 and went against him in practice in those early years. “You have to be low and things. But he always showed the athleticism. He was always very strong in the weight room. You put him on the field, and he could run as fast as anybody.”

Entering Barr’s junior season, in 2012, UCLA replaced head coach Rick Neuheisel with Jim Mora. Barr saw a chance for a fresh start.

“I was looking to either change schools or change positions or something just because I wasn’t really doing much my first couple of years,” Barr said. “I was looking for something new, and we all came together and I switched to defense, and things just started clicking.”

Scott White, then a UCLA defensive assistant, said it was Barr’s idea to move to linebacker. The only time he had ever played that position before was as a high school freshman.

White said it took “one day” to see that Barr had NFL potential as a linebacker.

“We knew that he could be a good linebacker because of his size, athleticism and his skill set, but we didn’t envision he would be so good so quick,” said White, now linebackers coach at San Jose State. “He was a natural. Not only is he a big, strong, physical athlete, he is really intelligent. He was great in the meeting room, and it translated right to the field.”

Barr had a sack in each of his first six games in 2012, and he finished that first season with 12 1/2 sacks.

“I’m not going to sit here and say I’m not surprised,” Kendricks said of how quickly Barr became so good. “But obviously I knew what kind of athlete he is. It didn’t really hit me until we played that first game against Rice, and I saw his motor during the game. I was like, ‘OK, this is going to work.’ ”

And it has been working ever since. Barr had 10 sacks as a senior in 2013 and was a consensus All-American.

He was the first draft choice after Mike Zimmer took over as the Vikings’ coach in 2014. He moved into the lineup immediately and has started all 83 games he has played in six seasons.

The outside linebacker began wearing the headset to call defensive plays as a rookie. And now, he is in his second season as one of the team captains.

“He’s a good leader on the defense,” Zimmer said. “He does his job. We ask him to do a lot of different things. We ask him to do a lot of communication type of things with the front guys and the back-end guys. I think he’s played very well. He plays hard. He’s a good tackler. He’s physical, he’s a good rusher.”

Barr’s run of Pro Bowls started in 2015. If he makes a fifth, he would break a tie with Jeff Siemon for the second-most selections by a Vikings linebacker. The team record of six, held by Matt Blair, who played from 1974-85, is well within reach.

“Any time you get that honor, it’s humbling,” Barr said. “It’s something that makes you kind of sit back and appreciate things, but I’ve got bigger aspirations and bigger goals and more to accomplish in my career.”

At the top of Barr’s list is getting to the Super Bowl. The Vikings came close in 2017 before losing at Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game.

After the Vikings failed to make the playoffs last season, it looked as if Barr’s time with the team might be over. When free agency began in March, Barr agreed to sign a deal with the New York Jets that would have paid him more than $15 million a season.

He then got cold feet.

“Talking to my agent (Brian Murphy), within minutes, it was like, ‘I think we should maybe revisit it,’ ” Barr said. “An epiphany happened.”

After a night of negotiations, the Vikings were able to come up with a contract offer to keep Barr around.

“I didn’t know if Minnesota was going to get to a number I was comfortable with, and fortunately they were able to, and I always said that if that happened, I could come back here,” Barr said.

Still, Barr ended up taking less money to stay in Minnesota.

“Happiness, peace of mind, being somewhere you want, I think that’s all priceless,” Barr said. “It’s all invaluable. You can’t put a number on being in the place you want to be.”

When Barr returned to the Vikings, there was plenty of excitement at the team’s TCO Performance Center.

“I was fired up and excited and glad to have him back,” linebackers coach Adam Zimmer said. “There are few linebackers that do the physical things that he does. A lot of it gets unnoticed because they don’t throw to his guy when he’s covering them because he’s covering them so good.”

Barr hasn’t gone unnoticed by Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.

“He’s one of the best in the game,” Lynn said. “I mean, he’s big, he’s fast, he’s instinctive. He can play the run, he can play the pass, he can rush the passer. I don’t know if there’s anything he can’t do. He’s going to be a heck of a challenge for us.”

Barr is just as active off the field. In 2016, he established Raise the Barr, a foundation designed to provide support to single mothers through child-care assistance and scholarship funds. He got the idea after seeing some of the struggles his mother, who became pregnant with him at 19, went through as a single parent.

The foundation has distributed more than $250,000 to single parents through college scholarships and emergency grants. It is active in both the Twin Cities and the Los Angeles area.

“It’s going really well,” Barr said. “We’ve had a lot of success, a lot of good feedback so far.”

In the Twin Cities, the foundation recently held a holiday event with the Jeremiah Program, which houses single mothers and their children. Lunch and gift bags were provided.

In Los Angeles, the foundation holds a big event each summer. At Loyola High School in June 2018, an emergency grant fund program was unveiled and nearly $50,000 was raised.

Lots of local businesses made donations for the event. After all, Barr is a big deal in Los Angeles.