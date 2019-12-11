P.J. Fleck was in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 12, to whip up some local enthusiasm for the Outback Bowl game between Minnesota and Auburn on Jan. 1. The Gophers coach did not disappoint.

As Tigers coach Gus Malzahn noted, “Their coach is one of the more energetic guys.”

In a brief meeting with local reporters, Fleck recounted with amiable ardor his season as a wide receivers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and put the Gophers’ 10-2 season into some perspective that boggles the mind.

We all remember Minnesota vaulting into the College Football Playoff top 10 after improving to 9-0 with a victory over then-No. 4 Penn State on Nov. 9, and then beating Northwestern for its first 10-win regular season since 1904. And, Fleck said Thursday, “This is the first time in the history of our program — 137 years — that we’ve won seven conference games.”

Another impressive achievement, for sure, but wait, there’s more.

“There were 97 firsts and ‘nevers’ that we’ve accumulated this year,” the Gophers coach quickly added, “and close to 60 that we call ‘restorations.’ ”

Wait, what?

“The big word this year was ‘restore,’ ” the coach explained. “We have one of the most historic programs in the nation; it’s just that people don’t know that. We’ve won seven national titles, we have 18 Big Ten championships, but it hasn’t happened since the ’50s, the ’40s, the ’30s. We want to be that bridge.”

It’s unclear whether the firsts, nevers and restorations actually overlap, but even if they do, that’s a remarkable number of Mario coins to amass in one season. One doesn’t question the veracity as much as respect the work of the athletics department sleuth who crunched those numbers.

Did NASA achieve that many firsts when it put a man on the moon?

One imagines some young lad/lass in a maroon polo wandering the football complex with a pen and notepad asking players if they had ever won a football game the day after beating the final boss in Dark Souls 2. Maybe they counted wins earned in alternate uniform combinations; that’s a solid six or seven right there.

Ninety-seven?

Let him go, he’s rolling.

Whatever those firsts, nevers and restorations are, they add up to the best Minnesota football season in recent memory, and the Gophers have a rare opportunity to send it into the stratosphere with a victory over Auburn (9-3), whose three losses were to Top 10 CFP teams — including No. 1 LSU — by a combined 21 points.

“We played the toughest schedule in the country, and I think our team’s in a good spot coming into this game,” Malzahn said.

Glen Mason teams beat two SEC opponents in bowl games, smoking a good Arkansas team in the 2002 Music City Bowl and beating Alabama in Nashville two years later (although the Tide was 6-5 entering the game). Both those don’t compare to the opportunity the Gophers have ahead of them.

No. 12 in the CFP poll, Auburn is one of the best teams in the country. No. 18 Minnesota might be, too, but after ending the season with losses in two of their last three games, they’ll have to beat the Tigers to prove it.

“When you look at them on film, they’re very physical on defense,” Malzahn said. “They’ve got a thousand-yard rusher (Rodney Smith), and two thousand-yard receivers (Tyler Johnson, Rashod Bateman).”

When you put it that way, it sounds like the Gophers have a shot.

Whatever your math on the firsts and nevers, Minnesota earned this opportunity, and beating the Tigers would be the Gophers’ best postseason win since they beat UCLA in the 1962 Rose Bowl. And they haven’t won 11 games since going 13-0 in 1904.

Now there’s a restoration.