EAGAN, Minn. — Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph was nominated again Thursday for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

This is the third year in a row Rudolph has been nominated for the award, which goes to one NFL player annually for excellence on and off the field.

Rudolph has been very active at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. In 2017, he founded Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone, an area that provides hospital patients and their families a place to relax.

The Vikings have had two winners of the award, which was first handed out in 1970 and renamed in 1999 for the late Payton, a hall of fame running back. Wide receiver Cris Carter won in 1999 and safety Madieu Williams in 2010.

The winner will be announced Feb. 1 on the eve of the Super Bowl in Miami.