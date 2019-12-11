EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who has missed five the of past six games because of a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis.

Thielen is hoping to be back for Sunday’s road game against the Los Angeles Chargers after having missed four straight games. He has practiced at times during that period, most recently Nov. 30 on a limited basis.

The only Minnesota player not practicing was running back Alexander Mattison because of an ankle injury. However, Mattison said he will play Sunday in the game 70 miles from his San Bernardino, Calif., home.

“Oh, yeah,’’ Mattison said. “Just taking it day by day to get fully healthy and get ready to go.’’

The Vikings on Wednesday signed undrafted rookie running back Tony James-Brooks to the practice squad. James-Brooks said he was told Tuesday he would be signed because “they needed a running back” for practice.

Also limited in practice Wednesday were cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes (ankle) and Mike Hughes (hip), nose tackle Linval Joseph (knee). Rhodes and Hughes were hurt in the second half of last Sunday’s 20-7 win against Detroit, and left the game for good.

“The ankle is pretty good,” Rhodes said. “It’s getting better day to day. I feel great and I’m just taking it day by day.’’

Hunter honored

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for his three-sack game last Sunday against Detroit.

All of Hunter’s sacks came in the first half against Lions quarterback David Blough in the Vikings’ 20-7 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium. That gives him 12 1/2 sacks for the season. This is the third year in four that he has registered double-digit sacks.

Hunter, 25, reached 52 1/2 sacks for his five-year NFL career, making him the youngest player in NFL history to have 50 sacks.

“I love seeing a dude like that have success,” Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly said. “I feel like he sweats for it, he grinds for it, and to see all his hard work and dedication pay off up to this point means a lot.”

This is the second time Hunter has been named Player of the Week, with both coming after home games against the Lions. Hunter was honored after having 3 1/2 sacks of Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford in a November 2018 game.