EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings rookie running back c expects to have quite the cheering section when he returns Sunday to southern California.

Mattison is from San Bernardino, which is 70 miles east of Carson, where the Vikings play the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

“Oh, man. It could be anywhere near 100,” Mattison said of family members and friends coming to the game.

Mattison is fired up about returning to play in his home area for the first time as a pro.

“That will be awesome,” he said. “It will be nice be home, and hopefully we can put on a show for them.”

Mattison will look to do his part. As Dalvin Cook’s backup, the third-round draft pick from Boise State has 462 yards rushing and a 4.6-yard average.

In last week’s 20-7 win over Detroit, Mattison carried 14 times for 46 yards and caught two passes for 18 yards.

His pass-catching has improved recently. After just four receptions in the first 11 games, he has six catches for 69 yards in the past two.

“We all knew he had it in him,” fullback C.J. Ham said. “Every single opportunity he gets, he makes the most of it. He’s a special running back.”

On a 9-yard catch in the second quarter against the Lions, Mattison hurdled safety Tavon Wilson, enabling him to get a first down on second-and-8 from the Detroit 47. It was at least the third time this season the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Mattison, a former high school hurdler, has had a significant gain while hurdling an opponent who went low to tackle him.

“I don’t know if (defenders) think about it too much when they’ve got someone running a full head of steam that’s not too much of a small guy, so maybe they’ll stop going low,” Mattison said. “But if they don’t, that’s a part of the game I can use against them.”

‘Demon' Odenigbo

Ifeadi Odenigbo is listed on the Vikings roster as a defensive end, but he has spent the bulk of his plays this season as an interior pass rusher.

“I’m a jack of all trades and a master of none,” he said with a laugh. “I’m just a utility guy. They can bring me inside or bring me outside, so it’s just a matter of whatever’s most important.”

Odenigbo played a career-high 42 snaps against the Lions. He is fourth on the Vikings with four sacks despite being on the field for just 27 percent of the defensive plays.

“He’s a demon on the interior pass rush,” defensive end Stephen Weatherly said.

Good omen

The last two times the Vikings went undefeated at home during the regular season, they reached the NFC Championship Game.

The Vikings are 6-0 at U.S. Bank Stadium this fall with two home games left: Dec. 23 against Green Bay and Dec. 29 against Chicago.

The Vikings were 8-0 at home in the 2009 regular season, when they went 12-4 overall. They beat Dallas 34-3 at the Metrodome to start the playoffs, then lost 31-28 at New Orleans in the NFC Championship Game.

The previous time the Vikings went undefeated at home in the regular season was 1998, when they went 15-1 overall. But after beating Arizona 41-23 at the Metrodome to begin the playoffs, they lost 30-27 to Atlanta in overtime at home in the NFC Championship Game.

The Vikings last made the NFC Championship Game in 2017. They were 7-1 at home that regular season.

Briefly

— The Vikings have three finalists on the offensive line for the NFL 100 All-Time Team. Randall McDaniel is among the final 15 at guard, with seven to make it. Ron Yary is among 16 at tackle, with seven to be selected. And Mick Tingelhoff is among nine at center, with four to make it. The top linemen will be announced on Friday.

— The Vikings released fullback Johnny Stanton from the practice squad Tuesday. Stanton signed to the squad on Nov. 26. As a Vikings rookie in 2018, he spent the season on injured reserve after breaking an ankle in an exhibition game.